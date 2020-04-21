Leinster ace James Lowe primed to make Ireland debut in November internationals

Leinster's James Lowe will become eligible to play for Ireland in November. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

It is looking increasingly likely that the next time Ireland take to the pitch, Andy Farrell will be able to call upon the services of James Lowe.

Ireland's summer tour of Australia is expected to be postponed in the coming weeks due to the continued spread of Covid-19, which would mean that the next potential international window may be in November.

Lowe, who was born in New Zealand, has represented the Maori All Blacks, but that did not tie him to the country of his birth.

The winger becomes Irish-qualified at the start of November, which would allow Farrell to name him in his next international squad, should rugby get the green light to resume later this year.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

Lowe is one of the final players to qualify for his adopted nation based on World Rugby's now obsolete three-year residency rule, which has been increased to five years.

The 27-year old has been a huge success for Leinster since joining from the Chiefs in 2017. His arrival in Dublin was delayed a few months due to his commitments with Tasman in the Mitre 10 Cup, but his Irish residency officially began when he landed in November.

Lowe had scored seven tries before this season was called to a halt, which added to the 11 tries he got last year, and the 10 he scored in his debut campaign with Leinster.

Leo Cullen is preparing to be without another one of his key men for the international windows, but the Leinster head coach confirmed that he would not be looking to sign a replacement to offset Lowe's expected absence.

Leinster will not be making any signings ahead of next season despite the fact that former Wallaby Joe Tomane is expected to leave the club, while veteran pair Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden are also both out of contract this summer.

Instead, Cullen will look to promote from within, even if he conceded that he will have to plan without Lowe, one of his main attacking threats.

"We always celebrate anyone who we lose to Ireland," Cullen said via a conference call.

"It's not like we lose them. It's kind of like you gain an international player when they come back. That would be the hope.

"Plus, then you gain the opportunity for someone else to play and represent Leinster. And that's another chance to grow competition and depth etc etc.

"The minutes are so valuable. The players know that every time they literally have a minute on the playing field, and how heavily it is scrutinised by us as coaches.

"They know that the training environment is competitive, so to get 'x' amount of players on the training field at any one time.

"There is not a minute to be wasted really in terms of that training piece because we don't try and spent a huge amount of time on the field. How we manage those playing minutes off the back of that then.

"We want guys to give a strong account of themselves. I would never bemoan a guy getting called into camp because that's what it is all about.

Expand Close Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"We want our players to go on and represent whatever team that is at the highest level possible.

"If James becomes qualified to play for Ireland in November or whenever it is, and he was selected, it would be a fantastic honour for him, but it would also be a fantastic honour for all of us at the club as well."

While some clubs' transfer budgets will be restricted by the knock-on effects of the coronavirus, Cullen revealed that Leinster would not be impacted in that regard.

Even before the pandemic, Leinster had decided to promote players from their Academy, with Cullen adding that he was content with his current squad.

"We just hadn't got a situation where we had agreed anything with anybody. We are always on the lookout for talent, for sure. We are happy with the settled nature of our squad. It's a good competitive group and some good young guys are pushing their way through to the senior squad.

"You have seen a number of players feature quite recently during that Six Nations period, which was hugely positive. It's been well talked about already.

"It's not an issue for us. It's not something that we have had to spend any time thinking about, thankfully."

Online Editors