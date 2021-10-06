| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leamy latest to be tangled up in blue as Munster stars look elsewhere for coaching roles

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Analysis

Denis Leamy is announced as new Leinster Rugby contact skills coach at Leinster HQ in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Denis Leamy is announced as new Leinster Rugby contact skills coach at Leinster HQ in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Denis Leamy is announced as new Leinster Rugby contact skills coach at Leinster HQ in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Denis Leamy is announced as new Leinster Rugby contact skills coach at Leinster HQ in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Denis Leamy is announced as new Leinster Rugby contact skills coach at Leinster HQ in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Denis Leamy is announced as new Leinster Rugby contact skills coach at Leinster HQ in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

/

Denis Leamy is announced as new Leinster Rugby contact skills coach at Leinster HQ in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The CVs flooded in from far and wide after Hugh Hogan’s departure from Leinster to the Scarlets became public, so Leo Cullen had plenty to choose from when it came to picking his next contact skills coach.

Not every club employs someone for that specific role, but Hogan’s was a key part of the Leinster set-up. His influence extended into every part of their game. Cullen said the creation of the role was partly designed to bring down the risk of concussion, while better contact work fed into the slick Leinster attack and their stingy defence.

Hogan’s reputation grew to a point where Dwayne Peel took him to Wales and the identity of his replacement was revealed yesterday.

Related topics

More On Munster Rugby

Most Watched

Privacy