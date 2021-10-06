Leamy latest to be tangled up in blue as Munster stars look elsewhere for coaching roles

The CVs flooded in from far and wide after Hugh Hogan’s departure from Leinster to the Scarlets became public, so Leo Cullen had plenty to choose from when it came to picking his next contact skills coach.

Not every club employs someone for that specific role, but Hogan’s was a key part of the Leinster set-up. His influence extended into every part of their game. Cullen said the creation of the role was partly designed to bring down the risk of concussion, while better contact work fed into the slick Leinster attack and their stingy defence.

Hogan’s reputation grew to a point where Dwayne Peel took him to Wales and the identity of his replacement was revealed yesterday.

While his predecessor was a low-profile addition to the Leinster team, Denis Leamy will be an instantly recognisable figure beyond the local rugby bubble.

A legend of the Munster team that won two Heineken Cups in the 2000s and a Grand Slam winner with Ireland, the former back-row from Tipperary is now charged with sustaining success and driving standards at one of the biggest professional rugby clubs in the world.

Having playing pedigree is worth little on the coaching circuit and Leamy has worked to this point through his stints with Munster’s underage teams, Rockwell College and with Leinster since his appointment as a player development officer in 2019. He was part of the Ireland U-20 set-up last summer.

Those who work with him speak to his prowess as a breakdown specialist and he’s a familiar face around UCD, where his Munster pedigree is not a major talking point. As one wag wondered yesterday: what must they make of it in the Munster ex-players’ WhatsApp group?

Read More

Read More

Leamy is not the first of their number to take up employment with another leading club, yet photos of him proudly sporting a blue polo neck must have led to some slagging.

Beneath that, there must be some concern that so many of the province’s leading lights are plying their trade elsewhere, while there is no link from those past teams to the current Munster set-up apart from manager Niall O’Donovan.

Anthony Foley was Munster’s last home-grown head coach, taking over with an entirely domestic ticket in the midst of a difficult period of rebuilding.

By the time he died in 2016, Foley had been repositioned as part of Rassie Erasmus’s coaching team – with the South African recruited to bring top-level experience to a struggling set-up. When Erasmus arrived, Mick O’Driscoll, Brian Walsh and Ian Costello departed.

So, Felix Jones and Jerry Flannery stepped up to the coaching team, but they departed at the end of 2019 after opting not to take up the offer of a new contract to remain part of Johann van Graan’s team.

The South African drafted in heavyweight names to replace them in Stephen Larkham and Graham Rowntree. Van Graan’s compatriot JP Ferreira runs the defence, while Costello has returned to run the Academy. Van Graan is in the last year of his contract and indications are that he and his team will continue beyond the end of this season.

Whether it’s Declan Kidney and Flannery in England, Ronan O’Gara, Mike Prendergast or James Coughlan or Paul O’Connell with Ireland, one doesn’t have to look far to find high-calibre former Munster heroes doing great things in coaching.

Last year, O’Gara questioned if his old province is losing its identity as they went a 10th season without a trophy, getting bullied by Leinster in the PRO14 final to rub salt in the wounds. Seeing Leamy tangled up in blue will grate, but fans will hope the current team can click and won’t care where their coaches came from if they do.

Munster’s Wild Geese

Declan Kidney – led Munster to the 2006 and 2008 titles. Director of rugby at London Irish since 2018.

Ronan O’Gara – at the forefront of the European coaching game as director of rugby at La Rochelle, after stints at Racing 92 and the Crusaders.

Jerry Flannery – left the Munster staff in 2019, a key part of Harlequins’ Premiership win last season.

Paul O’Connell – had spells with Stade Francais and the Ireland U-20s before joining Andy Farrell’s Ireland coaching ticket.

Mike Prendergast – joined Bernard Jackman at Grenoble from Young Munster, before spells at Oyonnax, Stade and now Racing 92 attack coach.

James Coughlan – became a coach at Pau after retiring in 2017, now defence coach at Toulon after progressing with Aix-en-Provence and Brive.

Felix Jones – left with Flannery in 2019, quickly snapped up by Rassie Erasmus and part of the Springboks’ set-up for their World Cup and Lions wins.

Mossy Lawler – backs coach at Connacht, where he works with his cousin and fellow Shannon man Colm Tucker, who handles defence.

Donnacha Ryan – finished his career at Racing 92 last summer and joined O’Gara as La Rochelle’s forwards coach.

Denis Leamy – Leinster’s new contact skills coach.