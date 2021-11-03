Leading Welsh women's rugby players offered professional terms in move that will increase pressure on IRFU

WALES are the latest of Ireland's rival nations to move towards a professional structure for their women's XVs team.

The Welsh Rugby Union will offer professional contracts to its female internationals for the first time next year, with the squad working off 12-month contracts beginning on January 1.

Up to 10 players will have professional contracts, with 15 on retainer contracts in addition to match and training fees.

The news will put further pressure on the IRFU to come up with a similar plan for the leading Irish women's internationals. As it stands, only the Sevens players are contracted to the union.

The IRFU is conducting two reviews into women's rugby at the moment; one investigating the structure of the game here and the other into the failure to qualify for the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand. That result has already seen a change of head coach, with Greg McWilliams taking over from Adam Griggs.

Contracts are currently being drawn up, the WRU said, which include a set of performance criteria and standards players will be expected to meet.

“We are committed to making the women’s programme one of the best in the world, and this announcement is a first, but major step, in the right direction," WRU performance director Nigel Walker said.

“The players and coaches will now get on with the job in hand of preparing for three exciting autumn international matches before the first set of contracts are offered to the players who, the coaches feel, have the most potential to be as competitive as possible at next year’s Rugby World Cup.”

Meanwhile, the IRFU has appointed Aiden McNulty as Ireland's women's Sevens coach.