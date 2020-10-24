| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leader Ringrose coming into full bloom

Players' Player of the Year tells Rúaidhrí O'Connor about his love of 'big moments' and how much he hates losing

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose (pictured) is &lsquo;pushing himself to speak out for what he believes is right within the squad,&rsquo; according to Ireland coach Andy Farrell. Photo: INPHO Expand

Close

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose (pictured) is &lsquo;pushing himself to speak out for what he believes is right within the squad,&rsquo; according to Ireland coach Andy Farrell. Photo: INPHO

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose (pictured) is ‘pushing himself to speak out for what he believes is right within the squad,’ according to Ireland coach Andy Farrell. Photo: INPHO

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose (pictured) is ‘pushing himself to speak out for what he believes is right within the squad,’ according to Ireland coach Andy Farrell. Photo: INPHO

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Garry Ringrose hides his steel behind a winning smile and a humble demeanour. His polished veneer is difficult to scratch, but it is when he steps between the white lines that he reveals his nature.

Now 25, the Leinster centre is at the top of his game. Respected the world over, he captained Leinster to their Guinness PRO14 final success. Last week he was named Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player of the Year award, adding the title to the provincial gong he picked up at the end of the season.

While his form deserved packed ballrooms and standing ovations, he was quite comfortable with the remoteness of making his acceptance speech on Zoom.