Leader Ringrose coming into full bloom

Garry Ringrose hides his steel behind a winning smile and a humble demeanour. His polished veneer is difficult to scratch, but it is when he steps between the white lines that he reveals his nature.

Now 25, the Leinster centre is at the top of his game. Respected the world over, he captained Leinster to their Guinness PRO14 final success. Last week he was named Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player of the Year award, adding the title to the provincial gong he picked up at the end of the season.

While his form deserved packed ballrooms and standing ovations, he was quite comfortable with the remoteness of making his acceptance speech on Zoom.

Grand occasions away from the pitch are not his thing, rather he lives for the split seconds within games that define him as a player.

"I love being in the big moments and I would challenge myself to be in the big moments and to do the right thing in the big moments," Ringrose says. "It's not that I always get it right, but it's something that I love to see myself doing."

Whether it's making the correct decision in defence to nail an important tackle or making one of those gliding breaks that have become his trademark, Ringrose allows his game to define him.

For a man who attracts plenty of attention for his actions on the pitch, he's always been keen to deflect it off it.

Massive

"It is a massive honour," he says of the awards. "And the fact it is from the players makes it special.

"I know my family would be proud and get a lot of enjoyment out of it as well, which again makes it special for me because I like to think I make sacrifices, but I know my family and friends do also. When I come home after a loss or after a tough day, a lot of the time they're wearing the loss as well.

"I'm very honoured by it, but I wouldn't lose sight of the fact it is a team game and individual awards, albeit special like this one, they are just a huge honour at the time and I really appreciate winning. But to not lose focus on ultimately what's important. That's the team and winning with team."

Dealing with defeat is the toughest part of the job and Ringrose was unable to hide his annoyance when he was put up for interview duties after Leinster's European quarter-final loss to Saracens.

While he has enjoyed some big days in his short career, he's equally had to deal with disappointment in the last 18 months. When we last sat down together, he dissected his decision not to give the pass that might have unlocked Saracens in the 2019 European final.

Since then, he's had to endure the World Cup, injury and Leinster's latest setback.

Sometimes those big moments don't go your way and, while he is learning to deal with it, Ringrose says it doesn't get easier.

"I mean, it's incredibly difficult losing. Full stop," he says. "That certainly hasn't changed from when I was young to two years ago to now.

"Winning is incredibly tough. Potentially, I think, through experience I have improved on how to adapt mentally after a loss and physically as well, to get back going again. All you can worry about, all that's in your control is the next moment.

"There's kind of two ways to interpret a loss, brush it under the carpet and never think about it again or embrace it and learn what you can and hopefully be better equipped for the next time you're in that position.

"It doesn't get any easier. It's equally as difficult. But I guess through experience, just maybe (I've) got a little bit better at adapting over the days after.

"Every player I've played with is a bad loser or anyone in sport - I don't know many people who are good losers, to be honest.

"Everyone kind of deals with it in different ways.

"So it's just the nature of sports is that no matter how good you are, you get thrown with a fair few of those moments that you have to deal with. I always look at myself first and take full accountability, responsibility on how I could be better.

"That's the big thing. That can be tricky in the immediate aftermath.

"Instead of brushing it under the carpet, you just address it and go through it and be as critical as possible at the time because, you know, that will benefit you beyond. So come as a starting point. And then because usually after a game, you have a down day to yourself.

"Having said that, it is sometimes nice to maybe go for a coffee with pals or spend a bit of time with my girlfriend doing nothing or playing a few holes of golf to kind of take your mind away from the sport and as well as kind of addressing what's happened.

"Then, when you're together as a team, you still do that individual analysis with the coaches. But you generally look at it as a bigger picture perspective, how the team can be better.

"As tough as it is to watch, you just have to get on with it and, as a consequence, you get better mentally and physically because you just get on with it, get out training and work on what you said you would try to get better at and the show goes on," says Ringrose.

"Especially with the schedule we have at the moment, you can't rest on your laurels."

Ringrose is thriving under the pressure of the schedule and with the growing responsibility of being a leader in the Leinster and Irish set-ups.

Glue

"Garry is developing into that glue type of player for the squad in all aspects of play," Ireland coach Andy Farrell said of the outside centre.

"He's a leader in defence for us, also in attack. He certainly works a lot of things out in his own mind, he's comfortable in his own skin and, yeah, he's coming more and more to the front.

"He's pushing himself to be comfortable, to speak out for what he believes is right within the squad."

Developing leaders and bringing players out of their shells is a pet project of Stuart Lancaster's at Leinster.

During lockdown, the former England coach regularly sent his squad podcasts and articles on the topic around and Ringrose gobbled them up.

In particular, he recalls listening to 'The Performance Podcast', where BT Sport's Jake Humphrey interviews Premier League players and coaches like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard.

He has gleaned bits and pieces from all of them, taking small lessons to put together his own leadership style.

"There's no one type of leader," he explains of his approach.

"There's no set criteria or framework you have to fit. Obviously there is overlap in how you deal with your people skills or technical skills or decision-making out there on the pitch as well.

Incredible

"By no means do I have it sussed," he adds.

"Sometimes I don't know if I'm doing it right or not, but from learning from coaches and listening to what they're saying; being exposed to my team-mates over the past few years who have been incredible leaders and trying to take notice of what they do, say and act.

"Decisions they make and how they carry themselves, on and off the pitch, I certainly feel I've benefited without taking away from just being myself."

Being himself earned Ringrose the respect of his coaches and peers.

Now, the talented centre is back in the green of Ireland and ready for those big moments on the grandest stage.