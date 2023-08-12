Late Meabh Deely try earns interpro spoils for Connacht in dramatic win over Leinster

Connacht 18 Leinster 17

Connacht players celebrate after the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship win over Leinster at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Meabh Deely was the match-winner at The Sportsground in Galway on Saturday as her late try earned Connacht a dramatic victory over Leinster in the opening round of the Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

In a dream start to the action for the hosts, a strong break by scrum-half Aoibheann Reilly released Deely for an unconverted try with less than two minutes gone on the clock.

Leinster responded to this set-back with a five-pointer of their own courtesy of lock Eimear Corri, but a Nicole Fowley penalty ensured Connacht brought an 8-5 lead into the break.

Leinster didn’t panic, however, and were in the driving seat after the resumption thanks to tries from former Ireland centre Sene Taiti-Fanene (who played under the name Naoupu during her international career) and energetic full-back Naoise O’Reilly.

This left Connacht in a perilous position, but the western province were back in the reckoning on the hour mark when Deely turned provider for an excellent try from replacement Orla Dixon on the right-flank.

Deely displayed her clinical edge once again by crossing the whitewash via a Clara Barrett offload in a tension-filled finale and after Leinster skipper and Galway native Hannah O’Connor dropped a penalty short, Connacht held out for a hard-earned triumph.

Scorers:

Connacht: M Deely 2 tries, O Dixon try, N Fowley pen.

Leinster: E Corri, S Taiti-Fanene, N O’Reilly try each, D O’Brien con.

TEAMS:

CONNACHT: M Deely; A Ryder, C Barrett, S Touhey, L McGonagle; N Fowley, A Reilly; G O’Loughlin, L Brady, S Heapes; S McDermott, E McCormack; O Fenton, K Tierney, I Kiripati.

Replacements: S Hanley, N O’Grady, D Canty, M Starr, B Gleeson, O Haverty, K Waldron, O Dixon.

LEINSTER: N O’Reilly; E O’Byrne-White, A Dalton, S Taiti-Fanene, C Gorman D O’Brien, K Whelan; A Moore, S Delaney, C Haney; R Campbell, E Corri; A Wafer, M Boyne, H O’Connor.

Replacements: L Callan, C Molloy, J Keating, K Doran, A O’Mahony, A Hughes, L Mullen, M O’Brien.

Referee: H Richmond (IRFU).