Larissa Muldoon and Lindsay Peat to coach at Railway Union for 2022/23 season

Larissa Muldoon and Lindsay Peat will take up coaching positions at Railway Union for the 2022/23 season, the club have announced.

Muldoon will become Railway’s senior coach, while Peat will work as scrum coach. The Sandymount side won their first-ever league and cup double last season and will be hoping to make it three league titles in a row in the upcoming campaign.

After missing last season through injury, Muldoon became head coach at Trinity last August, and led them to promotion.

The 31-year-old scrumhalf has also had previous coaching spells for the Leinster Area squads, DCU and Kings Hospital girls.

The Donegal woman, who won the Grand Slam in 2013, was always going to be a coach according to Railway's Director of Rugby John Cronin.

“We’re always looking at the transition of our athletes to ensure they can contribute to the game after they retire from playing,” said Cronin.

“Lari was always going to be a coach and it’s something we’ve been working on for a number of years now. She's been getting her qualifications and has been coaching the age-grade representative sides. She’s progressed fantastically, leading Trinity to promotion and winning the Trinity Coach of the Year award.”

Peat is one of Ireland's best known sports stars, having represented the county in rugby, basketball, and soccer, as well as lining out for the Dublin footballers. After earning 38 Ireland caps, the 41-year-old retired from international rugby last January. Peat will still be available for selection at the club, however.

“Lindsay actually coached our scrum last season, something we kept quiet,” Cronin added.

“We had a 91pc scrum success rate, the highest in the league. She is a natural communicator and has incredible detail. Lindsay still has much to give on the pitch and her competitive appetite is still intact. We’ll just expand on her coaching journey this year.”

Railway have also announced former Young Munster out half Mike South has joined the new coaching team. Cronin also paid tribute to Andy Adams, Jonny Butler and Jamie-Martin Grace who will leave their coaching roles at Railway.

“Andy has had a huge impact on our program over the past five years, has been integral to our collective and individual successes. He is very much a father-figure for many of our athletes, as well as a mentor for me. Jonny and Jamie played key roles establishing our skills and physical development programs.”