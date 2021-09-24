Lane punishes as discipline costs Connacht

Mack Hansen of Connacht evades the tackle of Owen Lane of Cardiff Blues during the United Rugby Championship match between Cardiff Blues and Connacht at Arms Park in Cardifff, Wales. Photo by Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Connacht’s United Rugby Championship campaign began on a sour note as they were comfortably beaten by a strong Cardiff side.

Andy Friend’s side were in the contest going into the final quarter of this game, but ill-discipline cost them dearly as they were ripped apart by Cardiff’s back-line. The Irish province were missing 10 players due to injury and lacked the class to beat Cardiff.

Hallam Amos scored the first try as he took advantage of a long pass from Lloyd Williams to score at the corner. Conor Oliver barged through some weak Cardiff defence before drawing in Amos to allow Kieran Marmion to run in unopposed from 30 metres out, with Jack Carty adding the extras.

Cardiff were dealt two severe injury blows in the opening quarter of the game as out-halves Rhys Priestland and Jarrod Evans forced from the field with head and rib injuries, respectively. This resulted in the hosts playing scrum-half Lloyd Williams out of position at 10 for the remainder of the game.

Connacht looked to have weathered the storm when a clean break from loosehead prop Matthew Burke resulted in Carty kicking another penalty. But Cardiff struck at the stroke of half-time when Tomos Williams took advantage of a solid scrum to break through and put Willis Halaholo over for a try. Williams converted as Connacht trailed 14-13 at the break.

Connacht huffed and puffed in the opening exchanges of the second half but they lacked a cutting edge behind the scrum to take advantage of the hard yards made by their pack. And Cardiff were far more clinical with Owen Lane finishing off a cracking try at the far left-hand corner after some tremendous handling under pressure from the home side. Despite not being a regular goalkicker, Tomos Williams banged over the conversion from the touchline to put Connacht two scores behind.

But Connacht refused to throw in the towel as Carty bringing Friend’s side back within range with a successful penalty. Connacht had the bit between their teeth as they lay siege to the Cardiff line with their driving lineout causing the hosts big problems.

And Cardiff were reduced to 14 men when Wales lock Seb Davies was sent to the sin bin for not rolling away. But just a minute late Connacht playmaker Carty suffered the same fate as he was shown a yellow card for entering a ruck illegally.

Connacht capitulated when debutant Mack Hansen was also given a yellow card for a no arms tackle on Lane. And Cardiff took full advantage with Lane powering over from short-range after a neat pass from Williams, with the scrum-half yet again successful with the conversion to claim the try bonus point.

Then Cardiff replacement hooker Liam Belcher touched down following a powerful driving lineout from the hosts. But Connacht did at least end the game on a positive note when Marmion cut open Cardiff with a 30-metre break to touch down.

Cardiff Rugby – H Amos; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo (M Llewellyn 73), J Harries; R Priestland (J Evans 2) (T Williams 21), L Williams, C Domachowski (R Carre 52), K Myhill (L Belcher 52), D Arhip (D Lewis 52), S Davies (R Thornton 78), M Screech, J Turnbull, E Jenkins, J Ratti (W Boyde 59).

Connacht – T O’Halloran; J Porch (S Arnold 79), T Farrell, T Daly, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke (J Duggan 58), S Delahunt (D Heffernan 45), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 58), O Dowling, U Dillane (N Murray 64), C Prendergast, C Oliver (P Boyle 50), J Butler. Reps not used: H Gilvarry, C Fitzgerald,

Ref – Andrea Piardi (Italy)