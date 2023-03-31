‘Lack of experience in the backline isn’t a concern for us’ – Ireland coach Greg McWilliams

Talented Tullow out-half Dannah O’Brien replaces Nicole Cronin at 10 to make her first Six Nations start. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland coach Greg McWilliams says he’s not concerned about the lack of experience in the backline for tomorrow’s Women’s Six Nations game against France.

The average number of international caps among the starting Irish backs is just over four caps each – 32 caps overall.

In contrast, the starting French backline selected to play against Ireland have 197 international caps for the Musgrave Park encounter.

Ireland’s two most experienced starting backs last weekend, Enya Breen and Nicole Cronin, are injured, with Cronin dropping to the bench. .

Talented Tullow out-half Dannah O’Brien replaces Cronin at 10 to make her first Six Nations start – her fourth international cap – in a team that shows five changes to the side that started the 31-5 defeat to Wales last weekend.

Vicky Irwin replaces the injured Breen in the centre and she’ll form a midfield partnership with Aoife Dalton who’ve just five international caps between them.

Although the French backline boasts 197 international caps overall, they have also named a debutante full-back, Morgane Bourgeois, to play against Ireland, and an out-half, Carla Arbez, who will win her second international cap tomorrow.

McWilliams is unable to call on the experience of sevens players as they play in the World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong today and chase Olympic qualification.

However, McWilliams insists he’s not concerned about the lack of experience in the starting backline.

“No, I mean that now. These are the right players, right now. They’re available, they’re ready to go, they’re talented, they’re hard-working. You’ve got a group of young Irish women who have been brave this week in terms of looking inside themselves as individuals and as a group,” McWilliams said yesterday.

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams during an Ireland women's rugby squad training session. Photo: Sportsfile

“It was a harsh lesson last week. It was a difficult time but their response is what you want to see from a group of Irish women who’re ready to go out and represent their country.”

McWilliams has made three changes to his pack. Tighthead prop Christy Haney replaces Sadhbh McGrath with Linda Djougang moving across the front-row to loosehead prop. In the back-row, No 8 Deirbhile Nic A Bháird and openside flanker Grace Moore come into the team. There are two debutantes on the bench: Exeter Chiefs hooker Clara Nielson and Gloucester-Hartpury prop Kathryn Buggy.

The French will bring their own power game to Musgrave Park. After the manner in which Wales dominated Ireland in the scrum and maul in the first half in Cardiff, McWilliams believes that experience will stand to his players.

“We can get lower, we can bring more energy, we can work in greater numbers to counteract physicality. It’s not just about size,” he insisted.

“It’s our ability to learn from experiencing a level of physicality that players wouldn’t have . . . it was nowhere near the level of physicality that we had in Japan.

“It was like a total new world to some of them. It wasn’t the physicality of AIL, of Interpro, of Celtic Challenge. It was a shock to the players but the response has been great. And we’ve worked hard to be strategically smart, to make sure that we’re able to cope against that physical power and that’s what we’re hoping to see on Saturday. We’re really looking forward to seeing that.”

Ireland: M Deely; A Doyle, A Dalton, V Irwin, N Behan; D O’Brien, M Scuffil-McCabe; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney; N Fryday (capt), S Monaghan; D Wall, G Moore, D Nic a Bháird. Reps: C Nielson, S McGrath, K Buggy, H O’Connor, B Hogan, N Cronin, A McGann, L Delany.