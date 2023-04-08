La Rochelle aim to join elite group by defending their European crown

Ultan Dillane catches the ball in a lineout in action for La Rochelle last weekend. Photo: via Getty Images

With five minutes remaining in La Rochelle’s pulsating clash with Gloucester last weekend, Ronan O’Gara’s side were trailing by four points and in desperate need of producing something special to keep alive their hopes of successfully defending their Champions Cup title.

Having won a penalty five metres from the Gloucester line, La Rochelle found themselves in an ideal position to strike the hammer blow.

Rather than kick for the corner and look for their maul to rumble over, La Rochelle unearthed a classic move by setting up ‘The Wall’.

There have been variations of the training-ground routine over the years but it’s not something we see that often, especially at such a crucial stage of a knockout game.

The move, which O’Gara probably worked on when he was coaching the Barbarians with Scott Robertson, essentially involves a group of players standing with their backs to the defending team to create a wall.

In this instance, La Rochelle set up with Quentin Lespiaucq Brettes in the middle of a three-man wall, with two of O’Gara’s main ball-carriers, Gregory Alldritt and Will Skelton, on either side.

The high-risk play could have cost La Rochelle their place in the competition but that they backed themselves to pull it off with the clock and the scoreboard against them speaks volumes for the confidence O’Gara has instilled.

Up in the coaches’ box, another Munster man, Donnacha Ryan, was sitting next to O’Gara – no doubt the former lock would have preferred his pack go for the lineout.

However, the attacking instinct took over and what a joy it was to behold, as the sold-out crowd at Stade Marcel Deflandre sang in full voice when Skelton tapped the penalty and broke from ‘The Wall’.

With dummy runners off the ball, it was difficult for the defence to know which way La Rochelle were going, and to Gloucester’s credit, they halted the rampaging Skelton.

They may have stopped ‘The Wall’ from scoring, but the pressure told two minutes later as Teddy Thomas got over in the corner to break Gloucester hearts and ensure La Rochelle’s passage into the last eight.

That kind of creativity has been a hallmark under O’Gara because while it’s easy to focus on La Rochelle’s power game, which is extremely tough to stop, they possess many other weapons that make them such a formidable force.

Few would have predicted Gloucester putting it up to La Rochelle as much as they did, especially at home, yet O’Gara’s men were left breathing a major sigh of relief that they had gotten out of jail.

That may be the wake-up call they needed because if there was any complacency last weekend, then that will surely have been eradicated this week with Saracens coming to town.

Only four teams have managed to retain the Champions Cup, which is a clear indication of how tough it is to remain at the top.

This season’s introduction of the South African teams has made it more difficult than ever but La Rochelle remain on course to join an elite group.

Leicester, Leinster, Toulon and tomorrow’s opponents Saracens know what it takes to go back-to-back, and while this is uncharted territory for La Rochelle, so too was their run to last year’s final, when they swept all before them to land the club’s first title in Marseille as O’Gara plotted Leinster’s downfall.

The wild celebratory scenes in the stunning city spoke volumes for what it meant to be crowned European champions and now that they have scaled such heights, La Rochelle want to stay there.

O’Gara’s influence in terms of relaying how special this tournament is has meant that, unlike other French clubs, La Rochelle have challenged on both fronts.

The Top 14 has so far evaded them with their runners-up spot in 2021 laying the foundations for what was to come in the Champions Cup last season.

Backing up the European title with a Bouclier de Brennus was always going to be difficult, and so it proved. Winning the French top flight is seen as the next step for a star-studded La Rochelle outfit, yet for as long as O’Gara is at the helm the Champions Cup will never be sacrificed.

Six points off league leaders Toulouse, La Rochelle have put themselves in prime position, with a run of four straight wins aiding their cause.

After taking on more responsibility for the pack this season, Ryan’s stamp is all over the La Rochelle forwards, who face a tough test against Sarries.

Ultan Dillane has been hitting form, adding some heft to the back-row, with the Munster presence at La Rochelle continuing to grow.

Dillane made a name for himself in Connacht, but the Kerry native, along with a Cork (O’Gara) and Tipperary (Ryan) man are now joined in the Les Maritimes set-up by another ex-Munster player, Seán Dougall, who is working as contact skills and assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Saracens may not be the force of old when they won three European titles in four years but Mark McCall’s men are capable of causing an upset.

Like La Rochelle, Sarries came through a sticky encounter at home to the Ospreys last time out and they too will be expected to be all the better for it, with the winners set to face Exeter or the Stormers in the semi-final.

All roads lead to the Aviva Stadium on May 20, and after guiding La Rochelle to glory on French soil last season, O’Gara’s sights are set on his side becoming just the fifth club to defend their title.

There is a long way to go, but what better place for O’Gara to do so than in the home of Irish rugby.