Kyle Sinckler once known for arrests and bans finds spirituality: ‘Saging and crystals keep me out of trouble’

There was a time in the not-so-distant past when the typical recreational activities of a front-row forward might have entailed something akin to bashing their head against a brick wall, drinking aftershave or generally setting things on fire.

In the house and mind of Kyle Sinckler, however, a more serene pastime is being pursued. The England prop – named in Steve Borthwick’s World Cup training squad last Friday – has dived head-first into the arcane world of spirituality. The 30-year-old’s formal relationship with Saviour World, a men’s mentoring organisation focusing on mind and soul, is well documented, but Sinckler’s holisticism has deepened since.

Now, the gnarly prop forward, whose arrests and bans might once have led him to be considered as one of English rugby’s bad boys, is a proud crystal owner. Sinckler smudges (the burning of sage to expel negative energy), too.

“I do like saging and crystals,” Sinckler says. “I’ve got one crystal: A black obsidian. I got it in Hawaii last year. It attracts all the negative energy and takes it away from your house. I take it to camps with me, too.

“If I get selected, I’d like to take it to France, but crystals are quite expensive and there’s a lot of travelling and I don’t want it to get broken. We’ll see.

“I don’t ‘sage’ every day. I just go on feeling. If I’ve had a bad day or, energetically, something feels a bit off… I might sage maybe once a month. But I just go with how I feel and listen to my gut.

“Spirituality gets a bad rep. Talking to crystals, ‘saging’... it’s just about understanding that there is a higher power. Some people call that God, some people call it the universe, some people call it Buddah, Allah. And, whatever works for you, works for you… understanding the universe and adhering to that.

“When I have followed the universal law and done things the ‘right’ way, everything has taken care of itself. And, when I haven’t, that’s when I’ve got myself into trouble.

“It’s about taking a holistic approach. Having the understanding of why certain things happen. A big thing for me was my childhood and how I was brought up, in terms of not knowing my father and how that trickled down into my adult life and how I viewed and treated male figures in my life.

“And it’s about healing that. The journey of getting better and healing is obviously ongoing but it’s something I love doing.”

‘I was burnt out, working too hard’

The evidence of that “healing” is plain for all to see. During this interview, the 61-time-capped prop is as affable and approachable as he has ever been. Three years ago, Sinckler established ‘R3cusants’, a foundation designed to help children from challenging upbringings – like that which he experienced – realise their sporting potential. There is an ease, peace and a philanthropic edge to Sinckler where once there might not have been. He has matured – with the help of supplement brand Bioglan.

“At the start of my career, it was rugby, rugby, rugby – and it still is, in some respects – but I was on it all the time,” Sinckler says. “Thinking about the game, what I would do in certain scenarios, thinking about getting into this player and doing this, that and the other. By the time it got to the game, I was burnt out. I was working too hard but I wasn’t working smart.

“It’s not airy-fairy stuff where you’re not training hard and not doing the right things. I just might need a day off! It’s about finding that balance between being determined, having that grit, will and drive, but also being able to chill and relax. When you’re younger you’re eager and desperate to impress; that’s still there, but if I have a bad game, it hurts and it kills me, and I don’t feel good, but I can have that perspective.

“Whereas before, if I had a bad game or made a mistake, I was not fun to be around. I was short and snappy; in your face. Sometimes, you just need to chill. The hunger and the desire is still there. I want to do everything in my power to be in the best physical, spiritual and mental shape going into this World Cup to put my best foot forward. Then, whatever happens, happens. I gave it my best shot. No regrets.”

Given Sinckler played a leading role in taking England’s scrum from one of the world’s worst to one of the world’s best – “It was the best scrum in the Six Nations,” he interjects, desperate to set the record straight – clearly, something is working. Self-reflection and graft were at the heart of England’s resurgence in that regard.

“It’s the time that we don’t have together,” Sinckler says. “The other nations are together for a lot longer in terms of the continuity they can build. The scrum is built on relationships. What the hooker wants, the loosehead, the tighthead; I could bore you to death.

“But we worked bloody hard. Richard Cockerill laid the foundations. And, fair play to the players, we just got our heads down, egos to one side. We were honest with each other. No matter what we thought – and, on paper, England have a good pack – the statistics showed that it wasn’t great. We had to accept that.

“Regardless of what a referee did or what another prop did, the facts were that we were down the bottom, but we thought we should be higher. It was about accepting that. We knew the players we had and it was sort of like, ‘Man, are we that bad at the minute?’ Yeah, we were. Accept that, and then it gave us the fire to prove who we were and we took a step in the right direction.”

From the haven of the West Country last season, Sinckler observed the goings-on further east in English rugby with sorrow. The tighthead left Harlequins for Bristol in 2020 and, since then, two of his fierce, childhood rivalries have disappeared, with Worcester also falling by the wayside. He has no answers bar one: Change is vital.

“I’m not a businessman,” Sinckler says. “But what I do know is that it isn’t working. They need to change something – but I don’t have the answers. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result. We have three teams who won’t be playing in the Premiership next year – it’s sad. I grew up watching them. When I was at Quins, Wasps and London Irish were derbies – and they were all big games!

“I hope they find a resolution because it’ll be sad if in 10 years’ time rugby doesn’t exist in England. It’s a great sport which has given me the life I’ve always dreamed of. There are hundreds of thousands of kids like that today, too. Hopefully, the powers-that-be can figure it out and get us back on track. The World Cup is a great way to do that. Everyone will be watching – we just have to make sure we make everyone proud.”

Kyle Sinckler has partnered with supplement brand Bioglan for their second series ‘In Bioglan Balance’. To watch the series, visit @bioglansupplements on Instagram.