Knee injury forces Leinster’s Will Connors out for rest of season

Leinster's Will Connors receives treatment during the United Rugby Championship match against Cardiff in Wales last month

Will Connors has been ruled out for the rest of the season after the luckless Leinster flanker suffered complications with a persistent knee injury.

Connors starred in the 2021 Six Nations for Ireland before being ruled out for eight months with knee trouble and when the 25-year-old returned to action in November, he was then struck down with hamstring issues.

Connors returned again for Leinster against Cardiff Blues at the end of January but, after lasting just a half-hour, his province then ruled him out for eight to ten weeks.

However, Leinster today revealed the latest devastating news on the player’s ongoing troubles.

“Unfortunately, there is further bad news for Will Connors,” they said in a statement.

“The flanker has now been ruled out for the rest of the season having had a further review last week on his knee injury.”

Read More

Leinster face the Lions in the RDS as they seek to consolidate their leadership in the URC.

Among those awaiting further assessment this week before a decision is made on their involvement against Lions are Rory O'Loughlin (illness) and Vakh Abdaladze (neck).

O'Loughlin was a late withdrawal from the squad to face Ospreys on Saturday while Abdaladze sustained a neck injury in the game against Edinburgh.

Dan Leavy is due to step up his rehabilitation programme this week and return to training. He will also be further assessed this week before a final decision is made.

All of Rhys Ruddock (quad), James Lowe (hamstring) and Jimmy O'Brien (calf) came through the Ospreys game with no issues with the latter two now joining the Ireland squad ahead of their clash with Italy.

There are no further updates on Ciarán Frawley (facial injury), Rónan Kelleher (shoulder), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) and Michael Milne (calf).