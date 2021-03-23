Kieran Campbell to leave role as Ireland Under-20 head coach

The Ireland Under-20s are on the hunt for a new head coach just months after appointing Kieran Campbell as successor to Noel McNamara.

The IRFU have confirmed that Campbell will leave his role as Ulster Academy manager this summer, and as such, he will also vacate his newly held position of Ireland U-20s boss.

With the U-20s Six Nations having been postponed until June and July, Campbell will now not be in charge.

It is understood that Campbell, who won three caps for Ireland, is set to join English Championship outfit, Ealing Trailfinders.

As things stand, the IRFU do not have another successor in place, as the union continue to manoeuvre their way through the uncertainty brought about by Covid-19.

The 41-year-old has overseen a successful time for the Ulster Academy, while he has also been a key figure in the Ireland U-20s setup in recent seasons, including during the 2019 Grand Slam winning campaign.

However, Campbell has now decided that it is time for a fresh challenge.

“The last six years has been a great journey in developing a pathway for Ulster’s young talent,” he said.

“I have been fortunate to lead the Ulster Academy, to support the development of young men in reaching their potential as rugby players and people, and I am delighted that many are now realising their potential and performing with Ulster.

“I have relished the challenge of my role with Ulster as Academy manager, and with Ireland Under-20s, however I believe the time is right for me to now step into a new challenge and I’m excited for what lies ahead.

“I wish the Province every success going forward. Ulster has been a huge part of my family’s and my life both as a player and coach, and we will leave with many great memories and friends.”

Online Editors