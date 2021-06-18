Kendellen to captain Ireland U20s for Scottish clash

Munster Academy star Alex Kendellen will captain the Ireland U-20s in tomorrow's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park (2.0).

Kendellen is part of a strong back-row that also includes Connacht's Oisin McCormack and Alex Soroka, who made his senior Leinster debut in February.

In the front row, Leinster's Temi Lasisi, Ronan Loughnane and Sam Illo pack down together, while Mark Morrissey and Harry Sheridan are named in the engine room.

There is plenty of talent in the back-line, with Conor McKee partnering James Humphreys, son of former Ulster and Ireland out-half David, at half-back.

Cathal Forde and Shane Jennings form an all-Connacht midfield, with Josh O'Connor, Ben Moxham and Jamie Osborne in the back-three.

With 11 replacements named, head coach Richie Murphy has plenty of options on the bench. Tim Corkery, who made his Leinster debut against Zebre back in March, is the fifth player in the Match Day squad with senior experience to his name, while the out-half also featured for Ireland during last year's Six Nations.

"The squad and management have worked tirelessly over the last number of months in preparation for the Six Nations, and the 26 players selected for Saturday have the honour of representing the group against Scotland," Murphy said.

"We are excited about the challenge ahead and the prospect of the Ireland U20s back in action again."

Ireland U-20s (v Scotland) – J Osborne; B Moxham, S Jennings, C Forde, J O'Connor; J Humphreys, C McKee; T Lasisi, R Loughnane, S Illo; M Morrissey, H Sheridan; A Soroka, O McCormack, A Kendellen (capt). Reps: E de Buitléar, J Boyle, M Donnelly, J Kelleher, R Crothers, W Reilly, T Corkery, C Cosgrave, D Byrne, B Carson, D Okeke.