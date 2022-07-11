Keith Earls during Ireland rugby squad training at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell has hailed Keith Earls' reputation in the Ireland squad, as the Limerick man gets set to captain his country for the first time in tomorrow's clash (8.05am Irish time) with the Maori All Blacks in Wellington.

Earls has long been one of the most respected players in both the Munster and Ireland squad, with Farrell in no doubt that he was the right man to lead Ireland tomorrow.

“His standing and his status in the group are of the highest order so that is an easy one,” the Ireland head coach said after announcing an entirely new starting XV to take on the Maori at Sky Stadium.

“It gave me a lot of pleasure asking him to do it; he is a proud man and he is really looking forward to it. Keith played in the first game, and then he backed up, which is tough to do in a Test match, but he did it, he scored a try.

“For the likes of him, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, well everyone really, their attitudes have been top class and there has only been one thing on their mind and that is, ‘How can we help the team mates, how can we make the fellas who are starting ahead of them better?’

"There is no more deserving man to captain Ireland against the Maoris than Keith.”

Bundee Aki captained Ireland in the defeat to the Maori two weeks ago, but with the Connacht man not involved tomorrow as he is set to start against the All Blacks in Saturday's Series decider, Earls will take over the captaincy.

“He was not as shocked as Bundee (to be named captain) but he has always been a leader, Keith, especially over the last five or six years that I have known him,” Farrell continued.

“He has always been curious about how he can learn more, such as edge defence as an example, or what more he can learn about back three play in general. He is able to get across at 13 no problem.

“He has always been one who has been able to take people with him, always one who wants to share and help.

"That has been at the forefront of his attitude for the last five or six years that I have known him and he will bring all that to the forefront on Tuesday night.”

Earls will lead out a much-changed side for the second clash with the Maori in Wellington.

As expected, Farrell has made wholesale changes, with an entirely new starting XV introduced following last weekend's famous win over the All Blacks.

Farrell is hoping Ireland's largely young and inexperienced midweek team can bounce back from their defeat to the Maori in Hamilton two weeks ago, as they look to build on the momentum leading into Saturday's Series decider at Sky Stadium.

Earls will have the honour of skippering his country, a proud day for the veteran Munster man, and everyone in Moyross.

The 34-year-old will partner Stuart McCloskey in midfield, as the Ulster centre gets set for his first appearance on tour, having been called up as a late replacement.

McCloskey's Ulster team-mate Michael Lowry starts at full-back with Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O'Brien on either wing.

Ciarán Frawley is handed another chance to impress at out-half, as he links up with Craig Casey again.

Jeremy Loughman has recovered from the head injury that forced the loosehead off in the Maori opener and he will pack down alongside Munster team-mate Niall Scannell and Tom O'Toole.

Kieran Treadwell gets a start ahead of Ryan Baird, who has to make do with a place on the bench, as the Ulster lock partners Joe McCarthy in the second-row.

The same back-row that started the previous Maori game get the nod again, as Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes look to impress.

Rob Herring, Ed Byrne and Finlay Bealham will provide front-row cover, with Baird and Jack Conan completing the forward replacements. Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Mack Hansen are the back-line options.

“This, as we have been saying all along, is about opportunity for people to grow the group and for the guys that played on Saturday, that is fine,” Farrell added.

“Some of them go week-to-week, but these guys have had to wait 10 days for another chance and they are busting for that opportunity because the Maoris deservedly beat us on the night so this is another opportunity to show us how much they have improved.”

Meanwhile, Peter O'Mahony has passed HIA 2 and is due to complete HIA 3 tomorrow, which would clear him to play in Saturday's third Test decider.

Ireland team (v Maori All Blacks): M Lowry; J Larmour, K Earls (capt), S McCloskey, J O'Brien; C Frawley, C Casey; J Loughman, N Scannell, T O'Toole; K Treadwell, J McCarthy; C Prendergast, N Timoney, G Coombes. Reps: R Herring, E Byrne, F Bealham, R Baird, J Conan, C Murray, J Carbery, M Hansen.