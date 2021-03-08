Keith Earls signs one-year IRFU contract

Keith Earls has become the latest Ireland international to pen a new central contract.

The Munster winger has put pen to paper on a one-year extension, which will take Earls up to the summer of 2022.

Ireland's second top try scorer of all time (on 33), Earls remains a key figure in both squads for club and country.

The 33-year-old follows the likes of Johnny Sexton, Peter O'Mahony, Iain Henderson and Cian Healy in signing fresh deals with the IRFU.

Earls made his Ireland debut against Canada in 2008. He has won 91 caps and scored 33 tries for Ireland including eight at World Cups.

The Moyross man toured with the Lions in South Africa in 2009 and started every game of Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam Six Nations campaign. He has lined out for Munster 177 times scoring 57 tries having made his provincial debut in 2007 against the Ospreys.

“Munster and Ireland are building strong squads with exciting talent coming through ensuring two very competitive environments,” Earls said.

“I want to play a role for Munster this season and next and I am as passionate as ever about pulling on the green jersey and being successful with Ireland.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added: “Keith is a vastly experienced senior international player who continues to perform for both Ireland and Munster. He is a model professional and sets a great example for young players coming through in both the provincial and national environments.”

Online Editors