Kearney is loving new lease of life on his Western frontier

Ireland legend enjoying move Down Under and considering a coaching role

Rob Kearney poses following a Western Force Super Rugby training session at UWA Rugby Club, McGillivray Oval on January 12, 2021 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) Expand
Rob Kearney of the Force chases the ball during the round one Super Rugby Trans-Tasman match between the Western Force and the Chiefs at HBF Park on May 15, 2021 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images) Expand

Rob Kearney poses following a Western Force Super Rugby training session at UWA Rugby Club, McGillivray Oval on January 12, 2021 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

When Rob Kearney boarded a flight to leave New Zealand in the wake of Ireland’s 60-0 defeat to the All Blacks in 2012, the full-back swore he’d never be back for another series.

Sitting in a hotel room in Wellington ahead of a three-match tour that looks every inch as daunting as those Ireland games, the Cooley native can chuckle at the thought. Same bleak time of year, similar prospects; it’s funny how life works out.

