Kearney is loving new lease of life on his Western frontier

When Rob Kearney boarded a flight to leave New Zealand in the wake of Ireland’s 60-0 defeat to the All Blacks in 2012, the full-back swore he’d never be back for another series.

Sitting in a hotel room in Wellington ahead of a three-match tour that looks every inch as daunting as those Ireland games, the Cooley native can chuckle at the thought. Same bleak time of year, similar prospects; it’s funny how life works out.

Like all of the Australian teams in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, the Western Force are on something of a hiding to nothing as they take on the Kiwis. So far it’s 8-0 to the New Zealanders, but Kearney’s stint in Perth won’t be clouded by what happens against the Hurricanes, the Crusaders and the Blues in the next few weeks. It’s been a resounding personal success.

Ireland’s most decorated player freely admits that he came somewhat disillusioned with life at Leinster towards the end and has spoken openly about the impact criticism of his place in the Ireland team had on his psyche.

Watching his games in Australia, he’s been treated very differently. His high-fielding and kicking are greeted with superlatives by the in-game commentators, his status in the game goes before him and a large Irish crowd turns up at his matches to get a moment with a bona fide star from back home.

Read More

“It’s been really nice, when you come to this place with a little bit of a reputation of doing some good things down through the years. I definitely felt very appreciated and it was nice,” he says.

“Back home, you’re in one club for so long and there might be an element of ‘we can’t wait to get rid of this guy’ and you get pushed out the door.

“To come here and almost get the opposite of that has been really nice.

“It’s something I’d 100pc recommend, I’ve loved it. It’s given me a new lease of life.

“The last few years at Leinster, you’re not playing and it’s your home club. You sort of fall out of love with the game a little bit and those days just aren’t as good as the days when you were playing week in, week out.

“It’s not something I regret not doing earlier because I was always adamant that the most important thing was to win medals with the club you grew up wanting to play for, with your mates.

“I would never have swapped that, but the stage where I was at and finishing up with Leinster it was just the most perfect thing for me to do.

“I’m really grateful that the opportunity came around when it did.”

A large part of that is down to the lifestyle.

Kearney and his fiancée Jess Redden left for Australia just as Ireland was going into full lockdown and, once they’d completed their hotel quarantine stint, they were suddenly in a very different place.

“In terms of timing, it couldn’t have gone any better for me,” he admits.

“There was times in the depths of winter at home where you feel a little bit guilty, but it’s not my fault!”

Whether it’s a morning dip in the Indian Ocean before training or golfing in 25 degrees heat at 6.30am on days off, the life style has suited him down to the ground.

“The biggest thing I found myself is that you never ever really get in bad form,” he says. “Maybe that’s where I’m at in my career where I’m a little bit older and happy with the things that I’ve done, but you always wake up in good form. There’s a little bit of the blue skies in that as well.”

He’s not on holidays, of course. He was signed by the Western Force to add experience and class to a young team that failed to win a game in Super Rugby AU last season.

This time, they won four out of eight to qualify for the semi-finals, but a muscle strain ruled Kearney out of that defeat. He’s been back for two tight games in the cross-border competition and has looked sharp.

Off the pitch, there’s been a culture shock in coming from an established organisation like Leinster to a team on the very early stages of its development and on it Kearney has also noticed major differences in style.

“There’s a lot more emphasis put on the attack,” he said.

“Defence is not trained as much during the week and it’s a little bit more accepted to let tries in. There’s a much bigger emphasis on scoring more points than the opposition than letting fewer tries in.

“There’s some big bodies, going into the Trans-Tasman competition some of the Kiwi sides are very, very big.

“The offloading, that’s the biggest thing. Everyone is looking to offload the ball and it’s such a skill.

“It’s only when I see it on a weekly basis, it’s the way they carry the ball into the tackle – they don’t take the collision and then try and offload, they go into the collision already looking for the offload.

“It really struck a chord with me, because with Irish teams there would have been a lot of criticism about why we didn’t offload, I’m starting to think now it’s just the way we’ve been brought up to play the game.”

Kearney has looked at the set-ups and believes the Leinster and Irish system holds up well against what he’s seen, but he believes there is one thing the New Zealanders are doing much better than his homeland.

“They seem to have really nailed the club game in this country,” he said. “If there was one learning or big difference to back home, it’s probably the club game and the emphasis New Zealand put on it here.”

After the New Zealand tour, Kearney’s stint in Perth will end next month and he’ll return home to the summer to assess his options.

“I haven’t decided, it’s still all up in the air,” he said of his next steps.

“Some days I feel good and say I’ll go one more year and then other days where you wake up and getting through the warm-up on a Tuesday afternoon is a slog.

“I’m lucky, I do have a couple of options to play on and also there’s the potential to do a little bit of coaching.

“It’s not something that I thought I was ever going to get into, I surprised myself a little bit with how much intellectual property I picked up over the years of playing for so many great coaches and I do have a little bit of value to add on that front.

“Taking a lifestyle view into it, there’s the opportunity to come back here maybe for a couple of years and do a bit of coaching in a place I’ve really enjoyed living for the past six months is on the radar too.”

Whether it’s three more games or one more year, it’s clear Kearney made the right decision in making the move.