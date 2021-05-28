Kearney feels Force of Hurricanes in heavy defeat 

ROB Kearney’s Western Force found themselves outclassed as the Wellington Hurricanes made it 11 wins out of 11 for New Zealand sides in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, opening round three with a record 43-6 victory in Napier.

Salesi Rayasi scored two tries, while fellow winger Wes Goosen, flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi, hooker Asafo Aumua, centre Ngani Laumape and fullback Jordie Barrett also nabbed tries as the home side ran out convincing bonus-point winners at Maclean Park.

The Perth-based Force raced out to a 6-0 lead on the back of two Domingo Miotti penalties but were outmuscled in the tackle area by the New Zealanders and made mistakes at crucial moments. Aumua made the most of one of those errors to score the best try of the match, latching onto an overcooked lineout throw 10 metres inside his own half and showing former Ireland fullback Kearney a clean pair of heels in a race to the line.