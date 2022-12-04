| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jury most definitely out on South African flavour to newly-established Champions Cup

Tony Ward

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff. Picture: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Expand

Close

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff. Picture: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff. Picture: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff. Picture: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

When it comes to rugby and Europe, count me in. I’ve long been a committed Europhile. We should be proud in this part of the world at the role played in the setting up of the greatest competition outside of the World Cup in the oval-ball code.

The contributions of Tom Kiernan, sadly no longer with us, and Syd Millar, alongside that great Welsh administrator Vernon Pugh, at Five Nations Committee level to the setting up of the original Heineken Cup can never be understated.

Most Watched

Privacy