Ireland stars Josh van der Flier and Neve Jones have capped their outstanding form in their respective 2021/2022 seasons by winning the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s and Women’s Players of The Year awards.

Van der Flier (29) was one of the standout players as Andy Farrell's men backed up a Triple Crown in March by clinching a historic series win on the summer tour of New Zealand, while the all-action back-row also starred in Leinster's run to the Champions Cup final.

“I am very proud to have been voted the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year,” Van der Flier said.

“On a personal and professional level, 2022 has been incredibly special for me and it was wonderful to have our amazing supporters backing us throughout the season.

“All my teammates at Leinster and Ireland were equally incredible last season and I definitely would not be picking up this award without their help. I hope that we can keep all improving over the next 12 months as we look ahead to an exciting year for Irish Rugby.”

Jones built on her growing reputation by delivering powerful performances, with her tough tackling fast becoming a hallmark of the hooker's repertoire throughout the Six Nations, as well as on the historic first Ireland women's tour to Japan, which saw the 23-year-old score a hat-trick in the opening Test.

“It is a huge honour to be named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of the Year,” Jones said.

“There is no doubt that this has been the most enjoyable year of my rugby career so far and to be the recipient of this award just tops that off. I was also delighted to be a part of Ireland’s historic tour to Japan and I am really looking forward to the years ahead with this team.”

The Ireland men’s team was named the Dave Guiney Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Team of the Year in recognition of their historic series win over New Zealand during their summer tour, to go with their first Triple Crown since 2018.

Terry Kennedy was awarded Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s 7s Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, cementing his reputation as one of the best 7s players in the world.

Another excellent season for Kennedy saw him pick up the top try scorer title, having crossed the try line 50 times in this year’s World Series. Kennedy was in the World Series Dream Team before playing a vital role in the team’s 3rd place finish at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe is this year’s Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s 7s Player of the Year, the second time she has won the award in her career.

The Tipperary native reached a century of tries this season while also being named on the World Series Dream Team. She played a pivotal role in helping the Irish women’s side qualify for the Rugby World Cup Sevens. Murphy-Crowe also featured for the Women’s XV side in the 2021 Autumn Internationals and the 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

Also honoured on the night was retiring Leinster Rugby CEO, Mick Dawson who was awarded the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Tom Rooney Award.

Dawson has overseen a period of extraordinary success both on and off the field for Leinster Rugby.

He has been at the helm for Leinster’s most successful period with the province, taking home four Champions Cup titles, one European Challenge Cup title and eight domestic league titles during his 21 years as CEO

Elsewhere, Enniscorthy RFC has been voted the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Club of the Year on the back of their achievements in winning Division 2B of the Energia Men's All Ireland League last season. With a largely locally-based squad, the Wexford club was competing at this level for the first time after winning the round robin in 2021, and won 16 of their 18 games to secure promotion.

Finally, former British and Irish Lions, Ireland and Munster rugby player, Mick Galwey and former Barbarian, British and Irish Lion, Ireland and Ulster rugby player, Phillip Matthews, have both been inducted into the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame.

Galwey won an All-Ireland Senior Football Championship medal with Kerry before committing himself to rugby, where he went on to win 41 caps for Ireland and was selected for the Lions tour to New Zealand in 1993.

Matthews, meanwhile, made 38 appearances for Ireland, captaining the side on 13 occasions. He was also part of the 1985 Five Nations Championship winning team and represented Ireland at two Rugby World Cups in 1987 and 1991.