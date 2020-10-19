Jordan Larmour ruled out for four months after surgery on dislocated shoulder

Jordan Larmour receives attention during Leinster’s win over Munster last month. His more recent setback in Treviso will see him ruled out until next year. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jordan Larmour has been ruled out of action for up to four months after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Larmour is now in a race to make it back in time for next year's Six Nations, having already been ruled out of the upcoming restart of this year's tournament, as well as the Autumn Nations Cup.

The 23-year picked up the injury playing for Leinster in Treviso two weeks ago, and after a successful operation last week, he will begin his lengthy road to recovery.

Larmour has not been in Ireland camp since the squad met up last week.

Andy Farrell was able to call upon his full complement this afternoon, as the likes of Johnny Sexton, Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher all trained, according to the IRFU.

Peter O'Mahony and Chris Farrell have linked up with the squad having completed their required periods of isolation, after being identified as close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case within the Munster camp.

Read More

Dave Kearney and James Tracy who trained with the national squad last week have returned to Leinster, while Harry Byrne, Craig Casey and Fineen Wycherley have also returned to their provinces ahead of this weekend's PRO14 action.

However, James Lowe, who does not become Irish-qualified until next month, has remained with the Ireland squad.

Leinster hope that Dan Leavy will be able to further increase his training load this week, as the Ireland back-row continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Ciaran Frawley and Dan Sheehan are back in full training however, and are available to face Zebre on Friday night, if called upon.

Online Editors