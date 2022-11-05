Jonathan Sexton: ‘We’re building well but we haven’t won anything yet’

Johnny Sexton hailed his side's outstanding performance that sealed a famous win over world champions South Africa but the Ireland captain warned everyone not to get carried away, as they haven't won anything yet.

Throughout the week, both camps did their best to downplay the importance of tonight's result, and while a lot will happen between now and next year's World Cup, there is no doubt that Ireland will take a huge amount of confidence heading into their pool clash against the Springboks.

As ever, Sexton was at the heart of everything good about Ireland's play, as the pack went toe-to-toe with the monstrous Springboks and came out on top.

Although Sexton was adamant that Ireland were not at their best, he admitted that the 19-16 victory will give his side a boost by the time they face South African in France next year.

“'Yeah, I suppose the fact that they were fully stacked. Obviously missing (Handre) Pollard who would be their main 10, he makes a difference to them,” Sexton said.

“But we have seen what they can throw at us and we dealt with it well. We didn't at other times, so we will learn a lot for the World Cup, and I am sure they will learn as well because they stopped us as well at times.

“I thought we were a pass away from getting a bit of space on the edges a couple of times, so we'll have to have a look at that.”

As much as Ireland will savour the moment, the page will quickly turn, which was a message that Sexton was keen to get across.

Fiji arrive in Dublin next weekend before a meeting with Australia rounds off the series, as Andy Farrell's men eye a clean sweep heading into the Six Nations.

“It's a good start to the year, but that's it really,” Sexton insisted. “We have to keep building, keep our performances improving. We won a Triple Crown last year but we want to do something in the Six Nations. We talk about the World Cup but it's a good bit away, we need to stay present and try and keep winning.

“We are building well but we have to win trophies. The Triple Crown is obviously very pleasing but if you're talking about Championships, Six Nations, Grand Slams, World Cups, we've done nothing really, so you can't compare it to the (Ireland) teams that have won before.

“That's the key to being a good team, winning trophies and we haven't done it yet. But we are building hopefully towards that.”

Sexton has been part of many special nights in Dublin, but this felt like a particularly big statement, as Ireland backed up a summer series win in New Zealand by downing the world champions in front of a raucous Aviva Stadium crowd.

“Obviously it's right up there,” Sexton added. “We spoke it being a massive test for us before the game, so you can't say different after it.

“We probably didn't play our best rugby but that's also a very pleasing thing because maybe back a couple of years ago we maybe would have crumbled or not shown the guts that we did there, so it was very pleasing from lots of things.

“Guys coming in for their first game of the season. Some of the lads have barely played but they trained really well during the week. It was a bit of a mad old week with almost 50 players knocking about.

“It was unique but they are the tests that we.. well he (Farrell) has been putting us under – in New Zealand and now this week. Obviously a big game next week as well and then finish off with Australia, so (it's) a good start.”