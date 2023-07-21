'Johnny will be ready to rock' - Robbie Henshaw backs Ireland captain to overcome absence

Robbie Henshaw believes Johnny Sexton will arrive at the World Cup in top shape despite his near-six month absence from competitive rugby.

The Ireland captain was this week hit with a three-match ban for misconduct arising from his behaviour towards the match officials in the aftermath of Leinster’s Champions Cup defeat to La Rochelle.

That suspension will keep him out of the team’s warm-up games against Italy, England and Samoa but will end in time for him to kick off their campaign against Romania in Bordeaux.

Sexton has been training fully at Ireland’s High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown after recovering from the groin injury he suffered against England in March, and Henshaw says the veteran No 10 is looking sharp.

“It’s good that it’s done, that it’s not lingering on,” Henshaw said. “It’s all finished, Johnny can get himself ready for what’s to come and get himself in perfect shape for the pre-season and he’ll be ready to rock for the World Cup.

“I’d back him all day, to be honest, to step into a game. He’s been training the house down. I know it’s not full contact when we’re training but he hasn’t lost that sharpness, that vision or his kicking one bit.

“He’s been exceptional in training, leading the group, so I suppose the only thing for a player coming back from a long-term injury is that full contact, so I suppose over the next few weeks he’ll get a taste for that, doing his extra bits, and get used to that.

“That’s the main thing when you’re coming back, that full-on, 100 per cent contact.”

The centre believes that the squad did not lose focus while the disciplinary saga was rumbling on, but says the suspension will cost Sexton a Dublin farewell.

“We knew it was going on in the background. Nobody had an idea of what was going to come of it,” he said. “I think everyone was on the same page. Luckily, we had our hands full with training and meetings so it was always going on in the background.

“Thankfully nobody got too distracted by it. It’s unfortunate that Johnny won’t be there for the home games in particular. That’s probably the most disappointing thing for him and for us. For him to play in the Aviva is a big thing but I suppose looking at it, it’s great that we have him for the World Cup.

“I know he’ll work his backside off in the next few weeks to make sure he’s in top shape come round one.”

Ireland finished off their last week of collective pre-season training at Abbotstown yesterday. Next week, they’ll follow their programmes on holidays or at their provinces, before reconvening on Monday week to begin preparations for the first warm-up game against Italy.

For Henshaw and the Leinster contingent, it will be their first time back in match action since the defeat to La Rochelle, and the centre admits that the loss still stings.

And he believes the experience will stand to the contingent of players who’ll line out for Ireland this autumn.

“We took a few days to probably just forget about it, then reflected on it,” the Athlone native said.

“I think speaking in here to coaches and getting other people’s feedback is good, opinions on what went well and what we could have done better. That always helps.

“Then, it’s making sure you draw a line in the sand and make sure you’re not looking back to go forward. For us, it was fine margins at the end of the day.

“You could have something similar in the World Cup when you get into the knock-out stages, so it’s taking that bit of learning from those fine margins towards the end of the game.

“One, how you manage the game. Two, our exits in that game weren’t good enough in the second half and we gave the team easy access into our half.

“We kinda got strangled down the end of the pitch for a long time, similar to the year before. It’s learning from that, cutting out those simple errors we failed to execute when usually we would. It will be similar come France or come even South Africa in a World Cup.

“It’s probably good that we’ve experienced that coming into what’s around the corner.”

Henshaw is excited ahead of his third World Cup, but he’s acutely aware that he’s picked up injuries that have hampered his two previous tournaments.

In 2015, a training-ground issue ruled him out of the opening two games and four years ago he hurt his hamstring during the first session in Japan and although he made it back for the final pool game, he struggled for form.

Now, he’s determined to get his preparation spot on both physically and mentally.

“For me, my last two World Cups, I didn’t start the games in the first rounds, one and two. I missed them with hamstring injuries, so my goal is to be fit for round one, hopefully, if selected,” he recalled.

“It’s massive, even our S&C coaches are highlighting a big thing is the importance of recovery and having time away.

“Even switching your head off from rugby and overthinking things.

“That can feed into loss of sleep, anxiety, things like that which can contribute to injuries. Studies have been done on it which is very interesting, how stress-related injuries can happen.

“It’s interesting, the week my grandmother (Bridie) passed away before Toulouse, I picked up a quad injury out of nowhere on the Monday in Leinster and they reckon that was a stress-related injury.

“Training has been good, it’s been different.

“It’s a good group and straight into rugby whereas, in the past, it would have been more traditional ‘get your fitness up’ and do different things.

“But from day one we’ve been straight in with the ball in your hand which is good and a clear plan in terms of what we want to achieve and how we want to go about it. From day one it’s been great and we’ve just been building every week and mainly enjoying it, enjoying the pain.

“It’s always good to test yourself. You’ve got these windows to push yourself in the gym and see your gains week-in, week-out, and try to get yourself in the best possible nick.

“Pre-seasons are tough but they’re very enjoyable when you can see the progress that you’re making over a few weeks.”