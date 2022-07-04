Johnny Sexton is due to complete his HIA protocols today, after which there will be further clarity on his fitness ahead of Saturday's second Test against the All Blacks.

Ireland will train at North Harbour Stadium tomorrow, as they ramp up preparations for the clash in Dunedin following a couple of lighter days in the wake of the 42-19 first Test defeat at Eden Park.

Although Andy Farrell revealed afterwards that Sexton had failed HIA 1, the Ireland captain subsequently passed HIA 2. He will hope to do the same for HIA 3.

Having missed the first Test through injury, Rob Herring and Harry Byrne are expected to take a full part in training this week.

However, prop Jeremy Loughman and hooker Dave Heffernan are confirmed criteria one concussions, so both front-row players follow the 12 day return-to-play protocols.

Connacht winger Mack Hansen has completed his period of isolation after testing positive for Covid last week, and is available to train. Finlay Bealham will be available to train later this week once his period of isolation is complete.

Leinster loosehead Ed Byrne arrived in New Zealand on Saturday evening as injury cover, while Stuart McCloskey is due to land in Auckland today in place of his Ulster team-mate James Hume, who has now returned home.