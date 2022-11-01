Johnny Sexton: ‘To be number one in the world, you need to win the World Cup, that's where the goals are’

Johnny Sexton is refusing to read too much into Ireland being the number one ranked team in the world, ahead of Saturday’s visit of the world champions South Africa.

Last week, Andy Farrell urged his players not to shy away from the fact that they have climbed to the top of the rankings on merit, even if South Africa, who lie in wait on Saturday, remain the team to beat.

Sexton insisted that one of Ireland's main goals is not to become the top ranked team, but rather, perform when it matters most at next year’s World Cup.

With that in mind, the veteran skipper isn't getting distracted by Ireland's place in the pecking order ahead of this weekend's mouthwatering clash Dublin.

“Honestly it’s not something we talk about that much,” Sexton said.

“It’s not a goal to become number one in the world. That might sound stupid, in some sports it is, like golf or tennis but in rugby the rankings matter once and it's like three years out from the World Cup when they matter, which doesn't make that much sense either.

"But you don't speak about being....to be number one in the world, you need to win the World Cup, that's where the goals are.

"Obviously you want to be the best in Europe, you want to win the Six Nations, so those sort of goals have nothing to do with being world number one.

"I don't think too many teams read too much into it, I know the other teams will probably refer to us now, trying to put pressure on us, but we don't speak about it.”

As Sexton embarks on his final November series on home soil, he does so in fine form, and as a much more rounded captain.

Even at 37, the out-half believes he is still learning in terms of his leadership style.

"Yeah, I enjoy it,” Sexton said.

“There is a lot of extra responsibility and extra meetings, making sure you're on top of the leadership group, making sure you're organising different things.

"But if I didn't have it I'd miss it. At times I'd go, 'Do I need it?' But yeah, I think I do and I'm enjoying it.

"It's still a work in progress, I don't think anyone's going to be the perfect captain but there are parts of my leadership that I need to work on.

"There's parts that are good and it's just about getting feedback and making sure you are always striving to improve.

"I lean heavily on the guys around me. I don't know if I'd say delegate, but you work well as a team.

"There's guys who have come out of themselves, like Tadhg Furlong has really come out of his shell over the last couple of years, he kind of got put in the leadership group, I don't think he wanted anything to do with it but he got forced into leading and he's doing an amazing job.

"James Ryan has captained Ireland, Garry Ringrose has captained Leinster, Iain Henderson is the captain of Ulster and Pete (O’Mahony) is the captain of Munster, so it's a good group and it makes my job much easier and yeah, we do it as a team.”

Sexton has already faced South African opposition this season, when he led Leinster to a rip-roaring win over the Sharks at the RDS last month, during which his captaincy style in terms of his dialogue with the referee was to the fore.

"Yeah look, that's part of the thing that I just need to get better at in terms of the heat of battle, when you're not getting decisions that you think are clear, that you just have to bite your tongue better than I have done,” Sexton admitted.

"But then also you can't take a backwards step and if someone's going around high tackling you've got to stand up to it, but I almost have to separate the opposition and the ref and not put them into the same category, so that's my work on.”

Sexton will come up against a relative Test out-half rookie on Saturday, as Damian Willemse deputises for the injured Handre Pollard.

Even if Willemse doesn't have a huge amount of international experience in the No 10 jersey, Sexton is wary of his threat, as well as the rest of what is a formidable Boks outfit.

“Look, he's a very, very good player,” Sexton added.

“He's only played a couple of games at 10 for South Africa but he's unpredictable. He's got fantastic footwork, he has a good kicking game, he's strong, he's fast obviously. Some traits that you wouldn't normally associate with a 10 but he's an excellent player.

“A person we're going to have to be ready to play but we expected him to be named at 10 so we've done a little bit of analysis on him and we need to do a little bit more again.

“We knew they'd had a few weeks off and were able to get everyone fit and firing again. And it's what we need. We need another big test to find out where we're at.”