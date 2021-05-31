Johnny Sexton steps up Leinster return as Will Connors ruled out for season

Johnny Sexton will take contact in training this week as Leinster continue to ease the Ireland captain back to an on-field return.

The 35-year-old has not played since his side's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final victory over Exeter Chief on April 10 after being removed for a head injury for the third time in nine weeks in that game.

Leinster stood their skipper down for the European semi-final and subsequent games, but indications are he could return to action against Glasgow Warriors on Friday night if he shows no signs of ill-health at training.

After missing out on Lions selection, Sexton will be keen to show form in the coming weeks to be ready for a call-up if needed, but Leinster have been cautious with his return from the latest concussive incident.

According to Leinster's update, Sexton "will continue to develop contact in training and will be further assessed through the week".

Jamison Gibson-Park is also picking up his training load and could feature against the Scots as Leinster chase a Rainbow Cup final spot.

However, the province have confirmed that Ireland flanker WIll Connors' season is over after he was sent for knee surgery.

Connors initially injured the joint in Ireland training in March and has not played since.

He joins a lengthy list of players unavailable for selection, with out-halves Ciarán Frawley and Harry Byrne, centre Conor O'Brien, winger Adam Byrne, prop Thomas Clarkson, second-row Jack Dunne and back-rows Dan Leavy, Rhys Ruddock and Max Deegan all sidelined.

Leinster confirmed that Jimmy O'Brien and Caelan Doris came through their returns from injury against Ulster unscathed and will be available to face Glasgow.