Johnny Sexton set to win fitness race for Australia as Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw ruled out

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton receives treatment for an injury during the Autumn International against South Africa. Picture: Brian Lawless - PA Media

ANDY FARRELL has not called a replacement up after losing Joey Carbery for Saturday’s November finale against Australia, a move that suggests that Johnny Sexton will be fit to face the Wallabies.

The captain’s training load will be managed this week along with Josh van der Flier, Andrew Porter, Hugo Keenan and James Ryan who all sat out the win over Fiji.

If cleared to play, Sexton will start with Jack Crowley in line for a place on the bench after impressing on his debut last weekend as Carbery has returned to Munster where he’ll follow the return to play protocols following the brain injury he sustained in Saturday’s victory.

Robbie Henshaw is also out, having re-injured the hamstring that forced him to miss the South Africa match and he’s gone back to Leinster.

Jimmy O’Brien, however, will train tomorrow after completing the Head Injury Assessment process.

After being forced off against the All Blacks XV, Joe McCarthy has completed the protocols and is back in the squad while Bundee Aki also returns and could come straight into the matchday 23.

Fitness permitting, Farrell is expected to stick closely to the team that defeated South Africa in the opening game of the window.

Ireland Squad

Back-three: Robert Baloucoune, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, Michael Lowry, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jacob Stockdale;

Centre: Bundee Aki, Stuart McCloskey, Garry Ringrose;

Half-back: Jack Crowley Johnny Sexton; Caolin Blade, Craig Casey, Jamison Gibson-Park;

Hookers: Dave Heffernan, Rob Herring, Dan Sheehan;

Props: Cian Healy, Jeremy Loughman, Andrew Porter; Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Furlong, Tom O’Toole;

Second-row: Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Kieran Treadwell;

Back-row: Jack Conan, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Peter O’Mahony, Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier;