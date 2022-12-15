Johnny Sexton set for injury return as Gloucester send second-string to face Leinster after 13 changes

Johnny Sexton is set to feature off the bench for Leinster. Image: Sportsfile.

Johnny Sexton will make his return to action from the bench in Leinster’s Champions Cup clash against Gloucester in the RDS on Friday night.

Leo Cullen has made four changes to the starting team that thumped Racing 92 in their European opener last weekend, but the side isn’t any weaker.

The one change in the backline sees Luke McGrath rotate in for Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half, while Ronan Kelleher, Ross Molony and Jack Conan all come into the pack.

Johnny Sexton hasn’t played since Ireland’s opening November win against South Africa six weeks ago, with Ross Byrne once again wearing the ten jersey for Leinster this weekend.

Meanwhile, Gloucester have rotated heavily for the visit to Dublin, making 13 changes from the team that beat Bordeaux last weekend. Fullback Lloyd Evans and wing Alex Hearle are the two survivors.

Connacht have also named their team for Friday night’s Challenge Cup trip to face Brive. Andy Friend has brought Bundee Aki back into the team at outside centre, while Paul Boyle captains the side at number eight.

Leinster: H Keenan, J O’Brien, G Ringrose, C Ngatai, J Lowe, R Byrne, L McGrath, A Porter, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa, J Ryan, R Molony, C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, E Byrne, C Healy, J McCarthy, M Deegan, J Gibson-Park, J Sexton, J Larmour.

Gloucester: L Evans, A Hearle, G Kveseladze, B Twelvetrees, J Morris, G Barton, B Meehan, H Elrington, H Walker, C Knight, F Thomas, A Clark, J Polledri, J Clement, A Tuisue.

Replacements: S Blake, A Seville, K Gotovtsev, A Craig, H Taylor, C Chapman, S Atkinson, K Moyle.

Connacht: C Fitzgerald, A Byrne, B Aki, T Daly, D Kilgallen, D Hawkshaw, K Marmion, P Dooley, S Delahunt, S Illo, D Murray, G Thornbury, O Dowling, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle.

Replacements: D Heffernan, J Duggan, D Robertson-McCoy, N Murray, C Booth, C Reilly, B Ralston, O McNulty.