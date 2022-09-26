Johnny Sexton poised to return against Ulster as Stuart Lancaster’s is exit set to be confirmed

Johnny Sexton is expected to make his seasonal bow in Belfast this Friday as Leinster look to bring back as many of their internationals as possible for their first interprovincial derby of the season.

The Ireland captain (37) sat out the wins over Zebre and Benetton, but is set to return alongside Jamison Gibson-Park this week. Tadhg Furlong is also under consideration, but Hugo Keenan and James Lowe are still a few weeks away.

James Ryan could also feature after pulling out of Friday’s game with a mild hamstring injury, while Caelan Doris will come through the head injury protocols.

Leinster’s start has been overshadowed by the looming exit of senior coach Stuart Lancaster who is expected to move to Racing 92 at the end of the season. The former England coach will address his future at a media conference this afternoon.

This is the beginning of what is expected to be Sexton’s final season and he’ll be aiming to kick it off with a win against a team they lost to twice to last season.

Head coach Leo Cullen is relishing the step up in intensity this week against an Ulster side that came out on top of a high-scoring game against Scarlets on Saturday.

“Definitely, I think there’s a great rivalry there always, there has always been. The derby games, that’s what you want, you want the players battling it out against each other,” Cullen said.

“It’s an unusual start to the season when you think some guys haven’t got up and running at all yet in our squad and in week three we’re already into a big derby game away from home, so it’s a great challenge.

“Benetton do present a good physical test for you, at times there we got turned over at the ruck that’s why. To go back to the earlier question, we lose our way and Ulster will be strong in that area, they’re strong in the contact area and they talk about it a lot themselves, they clearly place a lot of emphasis on it.

“How we are in that facet of the game will clearly have a large bearing on the outcome. It’s a good early contest for us, both teams will be missing a couple of players, so how that affects it, we’ll wait and see.

“That’s probably where they dominated Connacht, in those physical exchanges; defensively they caused a lot of problems for Connacht who played themselves into trouble at times.

“So it’s making sure we get that balance in our game, that’s going to be important.

“Any time we lose it tends to sting, yeah, that’s because it means a lot to lads, when you’re involved in the team and are wearing the jersey, it means a lot.”