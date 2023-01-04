Johnny Sexton makes appearance at RDS award ceremony after operation on cheekbone

Left to right, Bernard Jackman talks to Johnny Sexton at the RDS. Photo: @bernardjackman

Leinster and Ireland talisman Johnny Sexton made an appearance at the RDS to receive his honorary life membership of the society as the extent of the operation on his cheekbone was revealed.

Sexton, who was substituted with the facial injury during Leinster’s URC win over Connacht on Sunday night, had the operation which leaves his involvement in the 2023 Six Nations in doubt.

Former Ireland international Bernard Jackman tweeted pictures of the event at the RDS.

The Ireland captain suffered a suspected fracture when tackling Connacht’s Jarrad Butler and while Leinster did not confirm the broken bone, they confirmed that he would undergo the procedure yesterday.

Sexton, 37, who is set to retire at the end of the year, will definitely miss Leinster’s weekend trip to face the Ospreys and is expected to sit out their remaining Heineken Champions Cup pool games against Gloucester and Racing 92.