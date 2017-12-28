Johnny Sexton is now on Twitter and he got a warm, humorous welcome from Brian O'Driscoll
Ireland superstar Johnny Sexton has joined Twitter - and Brian O'Driscoll didn't miss the chance to get one over his former team-mate.
While many are debating if the account - named @JohnnySexton - is real, it certainly seems to be with the likes of O'Driscoll, Ronan O'Gara and Shane Lowry all engaging with the Leinster man.
"He's finally been allowed join by his wife! Ladies & gentlemen I give you the skinniest-strongest man in world rugby @JohnnySexton," quipped O'Driscoll.
Sexton also shared a personal picture with his family and Ronan O'Gara before the latter jetted off for his new life in New Zealand earlier this week.
The account has racked up nearly 8,000 followers in just 24 hours.
Welcome, Johnny.
He’s finally been allowed join by his wife! Ladies & gentlemen I give you the skinniest-strongest man in world rugby @JohnnySexton pic.twitter.com/y0UPvJvHJK— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) December 27, 2017
Incredible effort from JLS. 5 hour round trip for a bite of lunch..#values— Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) December 27, 2017
A nation holds its breath.......... #FakeNews #RealNews @MikeRoss03 @JohnnySexton https://t.co/4QaSJA6y2b— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 27, 2017
@JohnnySexton this really you? Tell me something only you would know— Mike Ross (@MikeRoss03) December 27, 2017
That's some week. First Insta. Now Twitter. Should probably give this lad a follow...again! @JohnnySexton pic.twitter.com/62l3DJMiQr— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 27, 2017
@JohnnySexton is this you JV?— Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) December 27, 2017
Welcome @JohnnySexton and best of luck @RonanOGara10 https://t.co/FIEj8r1mis— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) December 27, 2017
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- 'I'm very impressed with them' - Munster's Peter O'Mahony has high praise for Leinster
- Bath hit with €67k fine after releasing Faletau for Wales duty