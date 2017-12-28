Johnny Sexton is now on Twitter and he got a warm, humorous welcome from Brian O'Driscoll

Sport Rugby

Ireland superstar Johnny Sexton has joined Twitter - and Brian O'Driscoll didn't miss the chance to get one over his former team-mate.

While many are debating if the account - named @JohnnySexton - is real, it certainly seems to be with the likes of O'Driscoll, Ronan O'Gara and Shane Lowry all engaging with the Leinster man.

"He's finally been allowed join by his wife! Ladies & gentlemen I give you the skinniest-strongest man in world rugby @JohnnySexton," quipped O'Driscoll.

Sexton also shared a personal picture with his family and Ronan O'Gara before the latter jetted off for his new life in New Zealand earlier this week.

The account has racked up nearly 8,000 followers in just 24 hours.

Welcome, Johnny.

