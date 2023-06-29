Johnny Sexton could face ban after he and Leinster are hit with misconduct charges following Champions Cup final

Johnny Sexton’s World Cup preparations could be thrown into disarray after the Ireland captain was cited for his behaviour towards the match officials in the aftermath of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) have concluded their review into the incident and have lodged a misconduct complaint against Sexton and his club Leinster Rugby.

Six weeks have elapsed since the 27-26 defeat to the French side, after which Sexton – who missed out through injury – marched on to the field at the end and was filmed remonstrating with Jaco Peyper and his team of officials..

EPCR’s statement says it has undergone a ‘thorough fact finding and careful review of Sexton’s behaviour towards match officials after the match’ over the last six weeks and has appointed a three-person panel that will hear his and Leinster’s case.

The panel, which will be chaired by England’s Christopher Quinlan KC who will be joined by Adam Casseldon SC of Australia and Marcello D’Orey of Portugal, will assemble via video conference on Thursday, July 13.

EPCR want them to determine whether Sexton conducted any misconduct ‘through his behaviour’ and whether Leinster ‘failed to exercise reasonable control’ over their captain.

Sexton, who is currently preparing for the World Cup with Ireland, could face a ban for his actions if found guilty.

Ireland play three warm-up games against Italy, England and Samoa before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Romania on September 9. They then face Tonga, South Africa and Scotland in their pool.