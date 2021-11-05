| 10.3°C Dublin

Johnny Sexton at 100: The talent, the death stares, the bollockings – and why Ireland's captain is misunderstood

Only 10 men have played scrum-half alongside Johnny Sexton for Ireland. As he prepares to win his 100th cap for his country, we ask those who worked closest with the outstanding No 10 about what sets him apart and why he’s so misunderstood

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Johnny Sexton and the way he might look at you.

Over the course of his 99 Ireland caps, 10 men have looked up from the base of a scrum or ruck and made eye contact with the burning brown-eyed gaze.

It is they who have borne the brunt of his demanding style, while sharing in the glory of his greatest moments as part of one of rugby’s most treasured on-pitch relationships; the scrum-half/out-half axis.

