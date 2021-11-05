Johnny Sexton at 100: The talent, the death stares, the bollockings – and why Ireland's captain is misunderstood

Johnny Sexton and the way he might look at you.

Over the course of his 99 Ireland caps, 10 men have looked up from the base of a scrum or ruck and made eye contact with the burning brown-eyed gaze.

It is they who have borne the brunt of his demanding style, while sharing in the glory of his greatest moments as part of one of rugby’s most treasured on-pitch relationships; the scrum-half/out-half axis.

In the vast majority of cases, they speak glowingly of the experience; of a team-man whose drive for standards made them better players and of a personality they feel is misconstrued by the media and those who don’t know him.

Sexton made his debut alongside his good friend Eoin Reddan, before partnering Tomás O’Leary, Peter Stringer, Isaac Boss, Conor Murray, Kieran

Marmion, Luke McGrath, John Cooney, Jamison Gibson-Park and Craig Casey over the course of his 12 years in green.

They span eras. Casey was still in nappies when Stringer made his Ireland debut in 2000, but with Sexton still going strong at 36 there’s every chance they’ll play together many times.

Ahead of his 100th cap against Japan, we spoke to a group of Sexton’s half-back partners to get a sense of what has set him apart.





First impressions

Sexton had to bide his time before making his international debut at 24.

One of the benefits of his long wait to become an overnight success was that he was a pretty complete player when he burst on to the scene, first at Croke Park in that fabled Heineken Cup semi-final and later for Ireland as he followed up his challenge to Ronan O’Gara by taking his place the following November against Fiji.

Before that first run-out, Reddan lined up alongside the young Dubliner for an Ireland ‘A’ game against Scotland at the RDS in February of 2009.

“He was brilliant at what he was doing, a lot this week will be written around this mentality and all that kind of stuff, but really what impressed me most was his class,” says Reddan.

“He’s a brilliant player. That stuff is secondary. If you have that stuff and you’re s***e, it doesn’t work at all.

“So, the primary thing he has and he works his socks off to get there. I remember that game and he was kicking balls 50, 60 metres with perfect technique.

“You can see sometimes it happens with people when they break through that they had long periods working on their own technique. There were very few wrinkles left. He attacked the line, had a great pass, great kicking, a big defender.

“As a No 9, he was a dream to play with. I knew he’d fly.”

That summer, Isaac Boss came across Sexton at the Churchill Cup.

“I roomed with him as well and got to know him well,” he recalls from his home in New Zealand.

“That was the year he became an international, my first impression was the kid has got talent.

“It was a great tour, great fun. He pretty much won us that tournament and he won a few more for us too.”

Sexton went on to win the first of his 99 caps against Fiji at the RDS in the November of 2009, impressing to the extent that Declan Kidney picked him ahead of O’Gara for the visit of world champions South Africa at Croke Park the following weekend.

Tomás O’Leary first took note of Sexton when he’d towered over O’Gara during that semi-final at Croke Park. He missed that game through injury, but the following November the Grand Slam winner was lining up alongside a new No 10.

“It was basically played in a fog, the first time the big call was made that he was wearing the No 10, that Deccie was picking him ahead of ROG for the first time,” the Corkman recalls.

“It wasn’t ideal conditions, but he was very, very composed that day. His communication was excellent.

“He was assured, confident from day one. He is a very relaxed character too off the pitch.

“He’s easy to chat to and likes a bit of craic too, that’s one thing that’s not portrayed as much.”

As O’Gara’s Munster team-mate, O’Leary had a front-row view to the most hyped rivalry in Irish sport.

“It wasn’t awkward for me,” he says with a smile.

“Maybe if you were in the back of the taxi to kicking practice it might have been different, but they eventually got over it.

“Lads made a joke about it and

that cleared the air. Once Johnny

was doing a good job, ROG had to accept it.”





The gatekeeper of standards

The rivalry drove both men on, but once O’Gara exited the stage it was Sexton who took ownership of the No 10 jersey for most of the decade.

Most of the time, he had Conor Murray alongside him.

Murray came on to the scene in 2011, playing his way from the margins into the World Cup starting team. Against Italy in the final pool game, he got a taste of what was expected.

“I was just enjoying the ride almost,” Murray said this week. “I probably didn’t have the level of detail that Johnny was expecting from his No 9. I remember we got to the touchline and he wanted me to play the pod of forwards.

“I was just playing; and I ripped the ball out the back to him and hit him and he wasn’t expecting it.

“He just launched a Garryowen and the names he called me while we were chasing that kick, it instilled in me really early that I need to be all over my detail and understand what he wants as a No 9 inside him. We laugh about it now but genuinely it made me realise the level that is required to play international rugby and to be a good No 9 to your 10 outside you. I’ll never repeat the words that he used, but they hit home!”

Some players struggled with Sexton’s abrasive style.

Earlier this year, Cooney spoke about how difficult he found the scrutiny that came as a young player at Leinster and later with Ireland.

“It’s not really the type of communication I enjoy as a rugby player. I prefer a positive attitude. No one wants to make mistakes. It’s something I have learnt in how I communicate with other players,” he said in July.

Where Cooney struggled, others thrived.

“What took me a while to get used to was Johnny’s body language,” Murray said. “To people on the outside, when something doesn’t go right he can probably look like he’s giving out a lot or sulking. After a few years of getting to know Johnny, it comes from such a good place.

“Realising that, how he means to take the team to the next level and get all the cogs of the wheel moving in the right direction – he takes an awful lot of responsibility for that and that’s a lot of pressure.

“That side of him as a leader and a captain, watching him grow since I started playing with him in 2011 to now, knowing him as a friend and a personality, he’s a great fella.”

Reddan gave as good as he got in his exchanges with Sexton, knowing it was all business at the end of the day.

“I had no issue with his approach. I enjoyed it. It was combative and proactive,” he says.

“A lot of it was him saving people like Drico (Brian O’Driscoll), Darce (Gordon D’Arcy), Leo (Cullen) or somebody for having to give out or moan, that’s been completely underestimated. You can get a lot of ire from doing that; players will object, coaches will think you’re having a pop off them.

“It is a tough, tough decision to do that; to criticise your peers and your coach and your team. He was never afraid.

“Then, you have to deliver. There’s pressure on you, you can’t say on a Thursday, ‘You, you, you are s**t’

and then turn up and not play well on Saturday. He dealt with all that really well.

“Of anyone I played with he’s put himself under the most pressure by doing that and then he’s delivered numerous times.

“At Leinster, we’d this thing where we’d shake each other’s hands in the morning. It was beneficial.

“I always used to call him CP which stood for ‘Cranky Pants’, that was the gag. We’d have a row one day and the next day I’d say, ‘Morning, CP’ and that would get us over the hump.

“I’m good friends with him still, he’s a top-class bloke.”

Boss is of a similar mind.

“I thought it was brilliant,” he says.

“Some people see it as him being grumpy, throwing a death-stare but within that death-stare is a desire for you to get better, you look at him and move on. Do it properly next time.

“He was the gate-keeper of standards, it gets portrayed as anger but it’s just a different leadership style.”





Perception versus reality

All of the scrum-halves we spoke to this week were at pains to point out that they feel the media portrayal and public perception of Sexton as narky is inaccurate.

“Some of his brushes with the media and his public perception have been so wide of the mark compared to somebody who knows him,” Reddan says.

“It’s the greatest divergence from reality to perception that I know. The interpretation of some of the stuff that’s happened versus the reality; how he’s dealt with it overall – standing from afar – I’ve been thinking it’s so wrong and wide of the mark. I feel for him.

“The narky thing, he does have it, but 100pc the motive is coming from a really good place. There are days where me and him had huge rows, loads of times. One day he tackled me when I was running for a ruck in training!

“But, with my personality, it worked. We could play a match shouting at each other for a few minutes and it got the most out of me.

“You put a Johnny in the room, it takes the pressure off.

“I felt the amount of times where I’d be just about to say something and thinking, ‘I’ll be hammered if I say this’ or, ‘Do I really want to say this, what’s it going to do?’ and then suddenly Johnny is in, shouting and dealing with it.

“That saves me on so many levels. It saves my relationship with the coach, with the players and Johnny is taking the brunt of it all because he’s tough enough to say it.

“That’s not appreciated.

“My role in a Wasps dressing-room to an Irish or Leinster dressing-room was very different and that was because of Johnny, 100pc.

“I was the p***k at Wasps, giving out about s**t, but with Leinster and Ireland I never had to do that because Johnny did it before I did.”





The difference

Sexton becomes the seventh player to reach the century for Ireland, joining John Hayes, O’Gara, O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell, Rory Best and Cian Healy in the club.

“When I look at all the lads who hit that milestone, the main thing they have in common is that competitive streak. An insatiable appetite to keep at the top,” O’Leary says.

“Players who have 20/30 caps – and that’s no mean feat – but they probably lose that capacity to keep going, to keep being competitive and driving, keeping that standards.

“The Dricos, the ROGs, the John Hayes, these guys all had that competitive streak and it never diminished, they evolved their game. That’s the difference, that perfectionism they have gets them to that point.”

For Reddan, it is Sexton’s talent above all else.

“What sets him apart is his f***ing stats; his trophies, his kicks, his resilience,” he says. “What he delivers for the team when he’s actually playing is 20 times more valuable.

“That’s forgotten sometimes, it’s all about his mentality. I was watching the (Michael) Jordan documentary, this guy is going on about his drive and his whatever, but he’s scoring 90 points a game! That’s what wins the game, it’s not because he’s shouting at Jimbo over there, it’s because he’s scoring the points. Which is driving us further?

“It’s similar with Johnny.”

There have been great days and horrible lows, a World Player of the Year award, three Six Nations including a Grand Slam and so many match-winning moments.

“He’s had loads of challenges, loads of tough times, a couple of injuries to deal with and his resilience is incredible,” Murray said.

“That’s one thing I would definitely try and emulate from him, his resilience whether it be coming back from injuries, form, being questioned etc; he always comes out on top because he knows what’s important in this profession.

“That’s the respect of your peers and performing yourself, letting the rest take care of itself and not really worrying about opinions of other people outside our group. I think he does that really, really well.”

Boss shared numerous dressing-rooms with Sexton and yet it was at a black-tie function where he showed the most vulnerability.

“I was sitting beside him at the World Rugby Awards in 2018,” he recalled. “It was the most nervous I’ve ever seen him or his wife Laura.

“I looked over and thought, ‘This guy has kicked winning goals in matches in front of much bigger crowds, in huge games’ but it was the unknown of it all, personal accolades that you don’t often get.

“He’s humble, but it was a proud moment for him. Generally, he’s got those values and standards and all that stuff any organisation would want, any high-performance organisation would want what he’s got.

“One-hundred games, he thoroughly deserves it. Hopefully the 101st he’s still playing and beats the All Blacks!”

Sexton’s Ireland career in numbers

Played 99

Starts 90

Replacement: 9

As captain: 12

Minutes played: 6,215

Won: 61

Lost: 36

Draw: 2

Win rate: 62%

Points: 925

Tries: 14

Conversions: 132

Penalties: 193

Drop-goals: 4

Most points in one match: 22 v England, 2021

Opposition most frequently faced: Wales (16)

Most points versus: Scotland (125)

Half-back partners: 10

