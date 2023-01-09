Leinster have confirmed that Johnny Sexton is expected to be fit in time for the start of the Six Nations.

Sexton underwent an operation on his cheekbone last week following the injury he suffered in the recent win over Connacht, and while the veteran out-half had initially been rated as doubtful for the start of Ireland's Six Nations campaign, he is on track to be available.

The 37-year-old will not feature in Leinster's trip to Gloucester on Saturday, nor will Tadhg Furlong, who has recovered from his ankle injury, but had a minor setback last week in training with an unrelated calf injury.

However, Furlong, like Sexton is due to be back ahead of the Six Nations in what is a major boost to Andy Farrell's plans.

As Leo Cullen plans without Sexton and Furlong for the return of the Champions Cup this weekend, the Leinster boss is also facing a midfield headache, with confirmation that Charlie Ngatai has been ruled out of the Gloucester clash with a hamstring issue.

With Robbie Henshaw continuing to work his way back from a wrist injury, Leinster may call upon 21-year-old Naas native Jamie Osborne to partner Garry Ringrose in the centre at Kingsholm.

Ireland back-row Will Connors will again look to step up his rehab programme from a bicep injury, while Thomas Clarkson is in the same boat with regard to his arm injury.

Henshaw, along with Luke McGrath (ankle), Max Deegan (ankle), Ed Byrne (knee), Jason Jenkins (hamstring), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) remain on the longer absentee list.