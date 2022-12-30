John Porch unsure of Connacht future ahead of clash with Leinster

John Porch of Connacht in action against Luke Marshall (left) and Ethan McIlroy of Ulster during the URC match at The Sportsground. Photo: Sportsfile

Olympian John Porch has admitted his future with Connacht is up in the air and he could be on his way out of the Sportsground at the end of the season when his contract expires. The Australian signed only a one-season contract extension earlier this year and this week said nothing has been decided about his future beyond that.

The 28-year-old was brought to Galway by his former Aussie sevens coach Andy Friend, who will be leaving Connacht at the end of the current campaign.

Porch, who featured in the Rio Olympics with the Aussie sevens in 2016, has chalked up 69 appearances, either at full-back or on the wing. His hopes of being called into the Wallabies squad during the autumn internationals did not transpire and he has not looked into Irish qualification through the residency rules.

“I haven’t really looked into that,” said Porch when asked about the possibility of qualifying for Ireland. “At the moment I’m here until the end of this season and who knows what I’m doing after but if I am staying that is something I will look into.

“I was hoping to end up with the Wallabies in the autumn internationals but that didn’t transpire. As long as I’m playing good, consistent rugby with Connacht I’m happy.”

His main focus at the moment is Leinster in the RDS on New Year’s Day after a frustrating 22-20 home defeat to Ulster, when Connacht almost salvaged a draw with two late tries.

“We know we can play that style of rugby, it’s just about putting that into a more 80-minute performance.”

He knows it will take something special to be the first side to inflict a defeat on Leinster this season.

“I think when you are up against a team like this, if you focus too much on what they are good at you can get away from your own game,” added Porch. “It’s all about just focusing on our own attack, our own defence and making sure we are switched on. If we do our things right we know the game-plan should put them under pressure.”