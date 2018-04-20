John Feehan steps down as British and Irish Lions and Six Nations chief

Feehan has held the post for the past 16 years, overseeing growth in the most popular annual international competition and a total of four Lions tours.

The process of appointing his successor is to begin shortly with Ian Ritchie and Clive Woodward possible candidates.

"I feel it is time for a change. I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute working in both roles, but the timing is right for me and I'm ready to pursue other interests," Feehan said.