John Cooney on playing with Johnny Sexton - 'When I first started, I did find it quite difficult the way he spoke to me'

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney says that playing alongside Johnny Sexton has been 'quite difficult' at times during his career because of the Ireland captain’s communication style.

Cooney played with Sexton during his spell at Leinster before also linking up with the veteran with Ireland. Sexton is known as a tough taskmaster when it comes to driving standards, something that Cooney says he sometimes found challenging.

"When I first started playing with Leinster, I did find it quite difficult the way he kind of spoke to me," Cooney said.

“We did play a bit with Ireland. I won’t really expand on that too much . . . it’s not really the type of communication I enjoy as a rugby player. I prefer a positive attitude. No one wants to make mistakes. It’s something I have learnt in how I communicate with other players."

Cooney says that he has played with plenty of other out-halves who took a similar approach, whereas he prefers a different route when it comes to motivating his team-mates.

“He’s not the only out-half that I’ve played with that acts like that,” added Cooney.

"I’m sure through maturity most players, as they get older, realise the way that they can communicate with players. There’s different ways to get the best out of people and it’s probably something I’ve learned through the last couple of years as a rugby player.

"I know with Marcell Coetzee, I’d never give out to him but if you encourage him and you tell him how great he is, he’ll do anything for you."

