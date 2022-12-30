| 7.9°C Dublin

John Cooney lines up sniper to help with accuracy of his kicking

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney is taking an innovative approach to his kicking technique. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

David O’Dornan

Ulster rugby star John Cooney has revealed he is going to extraordinary lengths to gain advantages kicking a rugby ball – including contacting a sniper for advice on accuracy.

The scrum-half, capped 11 times for Ireland, is also experimenting with a hunting spray to determine which way the wind is blowing.

