John Cooney lines up sniper to help with accuracy of his kicking

Ulster rugby star John Cooney has revealed he is going to extraordinary lengths to gain advantages kicking a rugby ball – including contacting a sniper for advice on accuracy.

The scrum-half, capped 11 times for Ireland, is also experimenting with a hunting spray to determine which way the wind is blowing.

Cooney has been exchanging messages with soldier Craig Harrison, who has the UK’s best sniper record, on Instagram, after watching a movie and noting a similarity between the ‘spotter’ who assists the gunman and the ‘tee man’ alongside him on the rugby field.

Meanwhile, Ulster’s Rugby Skills coach Craig Newby is a hunter and has introduced him to a spray he uses to help show the wind direction.

Cooney (32) said: “We’re pushing the boundaries with our environment. I’ve talked to other teams and they don’t seem to have any similarity with the things we’ve looked at with kicking routines, and the different things we’ve tried.”

The twice Ulster player of the year, who has been with the side since 2017, also told Rugby World that he has been keen to prove to his coaches that it is better striking the ball like a football player would. The Dubliner, who has racked up more than a century of games for Ulster, explained: “I’m very simplistic but I know how to strike a ball. I grew up kicking a football down the cul-de-sac.

“So I don’t ever think about how to kick a ball. I’ve had debates with coaches, where I don’t want to kick like a rugby player – I want to kick like a footballer, because they’re the best kickers of a ball.

“I’d coach kids to kick the ball off the deck, because if you can kick a ball off the deck you can kick it off the tee. I’ve debated with a coach who said if you kick it like a soccer ball you fall off it, but if you watch French kickers, they fall off kicks but their ability to strike a ball is so good that the first step doesn’t matter.

“Sometimes people kick because they feel they have to be the kickers, like out-halves. And they’re all taught to do that three-step run-through, kicking through the ball, and it looks mechanical. For me, I like soccer, so that’s the way I’m going to kick it.”

Cooney said another tactic he employs is asking coaches like Newby and Ulster assistant Dan Soper to test him with deliberately bad passes.

He added: “I actually train worst-case scenarios much more than I realised.

“I’m always asking for s*** deliveries, like s*** balls in rucks. I want worst-case scenarios because it’s very easy to pass a ball when it’s on a plate.”