Johann van Graan and Bath snap up ex-Ireland second row Quinn Roux

FORMER Leinster, Connacht and Ireland second-row Quinn Roux has linked up with ex-Munster coach Johann van Graan at Bath ahead of next season.

The duo attended the same school in school in Pretoria, South Africa but never worked together during their time in Ireland.

Roux (31) was signed by Leinster from the Stormers in 2012 and moved to Connacht in 2015, making his Ireland debut against his native country after qualifying through residency in 2016.

He won 16 caps for his adopted country, the last of which came against Scotland in December 2020 before he opted to switch to France to play with Toulon last season.

He's been signed as medical cover ahead of the coming Premiership season as Van Graan looks to strengthen his options after England's Charlie Ewels suffered a knee injury on international duty.

“Quinn is a class line-out operator who offers great physicality to our options in the second row,” van Graan told the Bath website.

“He is an established international with strong rugby experience and we are delighted to have someone of his pedigree on board.”