Joey Carbery’s Munster return could be more important to Ireland than what happens in Rome

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Comeback kid: Joey Carbery's return to action with Munster will be closely watched by Andy Farrell. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Comeback kid: Joey Carbery's return to action with Munster will be closely watched by Andy Farrell. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

ALMOST 14 months have passed since Joey Carbery last played a competitive minute of rugby. So much has changed since January 3, 2020 but even after all that time Irish rugby needs him more than ever.

It is a huge amount of pressure to place on the shoulders of a 25-year-old and it is deeply unfair, but such is the ruthless nature of elite sport.

For Ireland coach Andy Farrell, the prospect of the out-half coming through unscathed and becoming a fit and firing member of the playing pool once again is arguably more important than anything that happens in Rome tomorrow.

