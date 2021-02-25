Joey Carbery’s Munster return could be more important to Ireland than what happens in Rome

ALMOST 14 months have passed since Joey Carbery last played a competitive minute of rugby. So much has changed since January 3, 2020 but even after all that time Irish rugby needs him more than ever.

It is a huge amount of pressure to place on the shoulders of a 25-year-old and it is deeply unfair, but such is the ruthless nature of elite sport.

For Ireland coach Andy Farrell, the prospect of the out-half coming through unscathed and becoming a fit and firing member of the playing pool once again is arguably more important than anything that happens in Rome tomorrow.

It is unlikely that Carbery will be involved in this Six Nations campaign as he makes a slow and steady return.

His ankle problem goes back to before the 2019 World Cup and the joint-decision to gamble on his fitness for Japan has robbed him of almost two years of his short career.

Munster were quietly furious that risks were taken with their player, so once he broke down in January they put him on the slow road back with Johann van Graan refusing to put a time-frame on the recovery period and insisting that Carbery would always come first. One hopes that patience will give the Athy tyro every opportunity to get back to his best.

And, if he does manage to hit those heights, then it will be a game-changer for the province and the national team who have both been crying out for his ingenuity.

Munster have kept the show on the road with JJ Hanrahan, who starts in Cardiff on Friday night with Carbery on the bench. If and when he gets back to his best, however, he’ll quickly leapfrog the Kerryman and give Munster the reliability and attacking edge that they’ve lacked in his absence.

Ireland, however, have the greater need. Carbery is better than two of the three out-halves in the current squad. Indeed, there’s an argument that had he been able to continue on his upward trajectory unchecked then he’d be the first-choice No 10 by now. Certainly, Johnny Sexton saw him as a real threat when he hunted him around the Thomond Park turf in December 2018.

Earlier that year, the now Ireland captain had to give up his starting place to Carbery for the series opener in Australia. In 2019, Carbery continued to tick boxes. There was the masterclass in Gloucester, the impressive performance in replacing Sexton at Murrayfield and then came the consummate running of the show against Italy in the World Cup warm-up game.

Until disaster struck and he folded over on his ankle, he looked primed to challenge Sexton for his starting spot. Instead, he’d lose valuable time.

Yesterday, Farrell urged caution with Carbery and he’s right to do so. There are promising signs, however, that Ireland will have a summer tour to look forward to this July and if Carbery is fit then he can lead the contingent of out-halves in what could be a changing of the guard.

If Farrell continues to believe that Sexton has it within him to continue on until the 2023 World Cup, then there is the option of deploying Carbery in the Beauden Barrett role at full-back – opening up the possibility of a second-playmaker that could reinvent the Irish attack.

Even though he was looking so good before he went down injured, Carbery was not yet the finished article and the long spell out injured can’t have helped his development.

Dan Leavy is the cautionary tale.

A fellow 2018 Grand Slammer, the Leinster back-row is already back in the treatment room after his return from a horror knee injury stalled.

While he did a lot right on his comeback, he was still off the level he reached before the injury.

It is right not to expect too much from Carbery too soon, but on a weekend when Ireland press their 35-year-old captain into service on the only opportunity for experimentation available during this international window, it is impossible to ignore the promise that his return brings. At some stage at the Arms Park, he’ll be called from the bench to take off the tracksuit top and recommence his life as a professional player.

On a personal level, it will be the culmination of a remarkably tough journey and for the player, his coaches and the medical team that supported him through his recovery it will be a moment of relief and joy.

Over in his hotel room in Rome, Farrell will be watching closely knowing that Carbery’s return can transform his options.

In many ways, he’s been the missing link and, while it would be unfair to expect too much, too soon, there is real reason to believe that this is a big moment for Irish rugby.