Joey Carbery: We have still got a chance to win the Six Nations

Joey Carbery has echoed his head coach Andy Farrell’s sentiments that Ireland are still well in the hunt to win the Six Nations, despite last weekend’s defeat in France.

Carbery, who stood by Ireland’s decision to kick for the posts rather than the corner in the closing stages of the game, is hoping to keep his place in the team for the game against Italy on Sunday week.

A squad of 23 players will gather today for a two-day camp, with captain Johnny Sexton aiming to return, as he looks to overcome the hamstring strain that kept him out of the loss in Paris.

Carbery believes confidence is still high within the group as they hope for Scotland, Wales, or England to do them a favour against France.

“The belief in the team is always going to be there. I think we showed that in the second half by coming back.

“We go out to win every game, but I suppose we still have a shot. We just have to go out there and put in a performance against Italy, build on that and go into the next week.

“Right now we are focusing on Italy, taking what we can from the weekend and putting it all into the next game. We have still got a chance and I think the belief is massive within the squad.”

Although Sexton will be targeting a return for the visit of the Azzurri, Carbery has his sights set on keeping his place. “I hope I put my hand up but I suppose that’s down to Faz (Farrell) and his coaching staff,” he added. “The more starts I can get the better.”