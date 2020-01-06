Joey Carbery out 'for the immediate future' as surgery required on wrist ligament injury

Joey Carbery is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a wrist ligament injury that will require surgery.

Carbery picked up the untimely injury in last Friday's Pro14 defeat to UIster at the Kingspan Stadium.

Munster Rugby confirmed the injury following a scan.

The 24-year old is now a major doubt for the Six Nations with Ireland already sweating over the availability of Johnny Sexton (knee) for the opener against Scotland on February 1.

Carbery only just returned from an ankle issue against Leinster a fortnight ago as he made his first appearance of the season, before following it up with a first start against Ulster on Friday.

Since joining Munster in 2018, Carbery has been hampered with repeated setbacks and the latest one comes as a particularly cruel blow.

Munster are now facing a major crisis at out-half ahead of Sunday's must-win Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 in Paris on Sunday.

JJ Hanrahan is currently rehabbing a hamstring problem picked up against Leinster, while Tyler Bleyendaal is still sidelined with a neck injury.

That means Munster could hand a European debut to Academy out-half Ben Healy, with Rory Scannell providing an alternative option.

A Munster statement read: "Following on from the earlier squad update, the medical department have confirmed that Joey Carbery underwent a scan for a wrist injury sustained against Ulster on Friday night at the Kingspan.

"It has been confirmed the out-half sustained a wrist ligament injury and requires surgery, ruling him out for the immediate future."

