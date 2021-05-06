Joey Carbery misses out for Munster but Will Addison steps up comeback with first start

Will Addison will make his first start this season at outside centre for Ulster in tomorrow night’s Rainbow Cup clash against Munster in Thomond Park (ko, 8.15, Eir Sport) as he hopes to chart a route back into the international frame after a horrendous run of injuries.

The skilful Aussie-born play-maker will slot in alongside another midfielder, Stu McCloskey, who will also be eyeing up a potential role in July’s as yet unconfirmed international test series of matches for Andy Farrell’s men.

Munster have decided to rest Joey Carbery for the trip north as he tentatively makes his return from long-term injury also.

Ulster are seeking to bounce back after their psychologically scarring second-half collapse in last week’s Challenge Cup defeat in Leicester and Dan McFarland makes a sweeping nine changes to his side as he begins the process.

Jacob Stockdale and Ethan McIlroy are retained at full-back and left-wing respectively, with Rob Lyttle coming in to start on the right.

It’s an all-changed front-row, with Andrew Warwick and Tom O’Toole getting the nod at loosehead and tighthead prop, and John Andrew named at hooker.

Last week’s second row pairing of Alan O’Connor and Iain Henderson has been retained, and Henderson will lead the side.

In the back row, Marcus Rea is named to start at openside flanker with Jordi Murphy making the switch to blindside, and David McCann is selected at Number Eight.

Angus Curtis makes a long-awaited return to the Ulster match-day squad for the first time since he sustained a serious knee injury in December 2019, and is named among the replacements.

He is joined by David Shanahan and James Hume in providing back line cover. Wallaby lock Sam Carter is also set for his return to action, and he joins Rob Herring, Callum Reid, Marty Moore and Nick Timoney as the forward options on the bench as Ian Madigan misses out yet again.

Munster also make sweeping changes, eight in all, albeit from a position of strength after they broke their Leinster hoodoo last time out but Joey Carbery is rested.

Dan Goggin starts in his first appearance since sustaining a hand injury against Benetton in January.

Goggin, Andrew Conway, Rory Scannell and JJ Hanrahan come into the backline as John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes join the pack.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Conway and Shane Daly on either flank.

Scannell and Goggin start in the centres with Conor Murray and Hanrahan in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Ryan start in the front row with Wycherley and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Cloete and Coombes complete the starting XV.

Academy out-half Ben Healy, who has made 15 senior appearances so far this season, is among the replacements with Jeremy Loughman set to make his 50th Munster appearance off the bench.

Ulster - Jacob Stockdale; Rob Lyttle, Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy; Michael Lowry, Alby Mathewson; Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Jordi Murphy, Marcus Rea, David McCann.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Callum Reid, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, James Hume.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Jean Kleyn, CJ Stander, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Damian de Allende.