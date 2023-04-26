Joe Schmidt’s All Blacks exit confirmed as former Munster star joins Scott Robertson’s coaching ticket

Scott Robertson is set to take over as All Blacks head coach in 2024. Image: Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

JOE SCHMIDT’s involvement with the All Blacks will end after this year’s World Cup as Scott Robertson confirmed his coaching ticket from November 1.

The Crusaders boss will take over from Ian Foster after the tournament in France and, as expected, his backroom team will not include the former Leinster and Ireland supremo who came on board last year.

Schmidt had weighed up whether to go for the top job during the interview process, but opted out and decided to pour all of his energies into delivering the Webb Ellis trophy this year.

Former Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek is also back on the market after he was not retained along with defence coach Scott McLeod.

“We had conversations with them. I said to them that these are my preferred candidates,” he told a media conference overnight.

There will be a familiar face to Irish fans in the coaching box, however, with former Munster centre and coach Jason Holland coming on board to coach the All Blacks’ attack along with Leon MacDonald.

Holland was a popular member of the squad from 1999 to 2008, playing in the 2000 and 2002 Heineken Cup finals and he won one Ireland ‘A’ cap in 2001. He went on to coach the Munster backs for four seasons, before returning to his native New Zealand to work with Canterbury.

Since then, he’s worked for the Hurricanes as an assistant and head coach and has expressed a desire to return to Ireland and coach Munster one day.

“It’s pretty humbling to be asked to contribute to the All Blacks legacy and it’s something every New Zealand coach aspires to, so it is an exciting challenge,” Holland said.

"I’ve known Razor (Robertson) for a long time and I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship in 2024. In the meantime, I’ll be putting everything into the Hurricanes Super Rugby Pacific campaign.”

As well as Holland, Robertson will retain his old Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan who came on board Foster’s coaching team after the review into Ireland’s series win in New Zealand.

MacDonald, who had been a target of Leinster and Scotland among others, will be the lead attack coach while Scott Hansen will be in charge of the defence.

MacDonald is a former All Black who has impressed as the head coach of the Auckland Blues, while Hansen is assistant to Robertson at the Crusaders where he’s in charge of defence. Nic Gill will continue as performance coach.

“I’ve known Jason, Leon, Scott, Alfie (Holland) and Gilly for a long time and worked with them all at times during my playing and coaching career,” Robertson said in a statement.

"They are a highly talented and motivated group who will bring different strengths to the table and who share a similar philosophy on the game.

“There’s a real focus on loyalty. They’ve all been loyal to me as a coach; I’ve worked closely with all of them; they’ve been loyal to New Zealand rugby; they’ve coached all the way through the grades and many teams.

“The other one’s success. We’ve all been successful together; we complement each other; we’ve got a shared cohesion – that’s what’s required to have success.

“And probably the last one is the ability to go away and learn their craft. They are experts in their craft. They’ve either gone on to be head coaches somewhere else or gone away and found out a little bit more about themselves as a coach, their areas of strength, and they’ll come back and we’ll all join up and connect and be a really strong coaching group.

“It’s going to be all young and enthusiastic, and it’s an exciting group.”