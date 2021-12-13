Joe Schmidt reported to be taking up a role with the All Blacks as a selector

Former Ireland and Leinster coach Joe Schmidt is joining the All Blacks as a selector, according to a New Zealand media outlet stuff.co.nz.

Schmidt will replace Grant Fox, who has been on the selection committee for a long period of time. Fox had wanted to depart after the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to England, but head coach Ian Foster managed to convince him to remain in the role.

It currently remains unclear what Schmidt’s new position means for his job at the Super Rugby franchise the Blues. He was announced as a part-time support coach last month.

It is a return to international rugby for Schmidt after he handed over the reins to Andy Farrell following the 2019 World Cup exit at the hands of the All Blacks in the quarter-finals.

Schmidt has also been employed by World Rugby as a director of rugby and high performance and was involved in the changing of the eligibility rules that happened recently.

Schmidt’s first assignment with the All Blacks will come next summer when Ireland embark on a three-match tour.