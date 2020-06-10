Joe Schmidt: 'Biennial tournament a much better indicator of the best team than World Cup'

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt believes that the introduction of a biennial tournament should be considered as part of any potential global rugby calendar.

Discussions are ongoing about how the northern and southern hemisphere seasons could work better in tandem, with Schmidt insisting that a competition held every two years would give more credence to the world rankings system.

Earlier this week, the South African union admitted that they were open to the idea of switching next summer's Lions tour to later in the year, if it meant aligning the global calendar.

Meanwhile, the RFU have also publicly stated this week that a summer schedule must be an option for rugby going forward.

Schmidt (54), who is currently taking time out of coaching, is adamant that a newly-designed tournament held every two years, is an option worth exploring.

"I think it (global calendar) has to come at some stage down the line," Schmidt said in a video interview released by McSport.

Expand Close Dave Kilcoyne in action for Ireland against New Zealand in last October's World Cup quarter-final. Photo: Juan Gasparini/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dave Kilcoyne in action for Ireland against New Zealand in last October's World Cup quarter-final. Photo: Juan Gasparini/Sportsfile

"I guess one of the problems with that is that it's like trying to get world unity on things. Everybody has a position that they want to protect.

"The Six Nations is ring-fenced and it's ring-fenced because it is the financial engine that drives professional rugby at Test match level in the northern hemisphere.

"So, those six nations, they don't want to relinquish the security that they have, and at the same time, the southern hemisphere, they play in the Rugby Championship with four nations.

"They don't have the same economies of scale that the northern hemisphere have, so they want to integrate a little bit more.

"I think if you had, even if it was biennially, a global Test match champion, I think it would be a much better indicator of the best team, (rather) than the World Cup, which is such a small glimpse of whoever is the best on the day.

"And that is part of the allure of it. I think it's a great competition, but this would have a little bit more credence for the rankings as well, which everyone finds a little bit hard to understand.

"They can understand when one team beats another team and then they play-off to see who is the best team.

"Hopefully for both clubs and for Test matches, it can be worked out the best way to have that global calendar."

Schmidt echoed the majority of rugby union chiefs' warnings that further tough times lie ahead for the sport on the back of Covid-19.

Salary caps have been a point of focus recently with England's Rugby Players Association (RPA) accusing Premiership clubs of treating its members with “absolute disregard” and warned of “a significant legal dispute” unless positive negotiations take place soon.

Schmidt, who spent 12 years working in Ireland with Leinster before taking on the national job, insists that the IRFU's model is the blueprint.

"The consequences are going to ripple for quite some time," the Kiwi added.

"I think at the moment, there are clubs and national bodies who are burning through financial resources that they don't really have because they are keeping staff on and playing staff on, and there is no income.

"When you have got no income and you have outgoings, that is unsustainable.

Read More

"In the longer term, I think the Irish model has been incredibly sustainable. I think they have done an incredible job of keeping their best players – the vast majority of them.

"I would like to think that that could be something that could be solid again in the future.

"As soon as we can get things back underway. I think those revenues will reignite the engine and it can continue as it was before.

"Certainly in the short-term, some of the player contracts won't be what they were in the past.

"Some of the ceilings for player salaries may be lowered. I know they are talking about it in the Premiership. They are certainly talking about it in France as well.

"So, if those salary caps come down a little bit and everyone obeys those salary caps, it may not be as lucrative for the player as it once was, but it will still be quite lucrative.

"I think then, it will regather momentum and things will re-inflate over a period of time."

Online Editors