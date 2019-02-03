Joe Brolly: 'Rugby is a sick business where cash comes way ahead of human cost'

As I write, Ireland and England are about to take the field for a contest that has increased in brutality year on year, and I have just watched Joe being interviewed on telly. In the course of a three-minute interview, he said, "The sort of brutality England will bring, the boys know we are going to have to match it." Later: "They have the firepower to hit us with a very brutal performance." He finished with, "It's going to be ferocious and we have prepared for that."

England coach Eddie Jones (who has previously, publicly described this Ireland team as "scummy") meanwhile told The Guardian last week that he had picked Jack Nowell on the wing "because he's a street fighter, mate". At the same press conference, England midfielder Henry Slade, who according to The Guardian "could hardy disguise his excitement", said that any Irish player who ran into his midfield partner Manu Tuilagi, would get "smoked".

Increasingly, a rugby press conference sounds uncannily like the weigh-in for a championship fight.

The way the game is described and commented upon nowadays is no different to any combat sport. When the RTÉ radio commentators are in full flow, it is exactly like some epic heavyweight fight, with them shouting out in delight and awe at each bone-crushing assault.

The uber-commercialism of the modern game means that the human cost is neither here nor there. Getting bums on seats and increasing the viewing figures is the only thing that matters. Anyone getting in the way of that is going to be, well, smoked.

Renowned French neurosurgeon Professor Jean Chazal has trenchantly and publicly set out the grave health risks of the modern game, describing it as "a combat sport".

In an interview with Midi Olympique last year, he said: "They have told me I have to be quiet." He refused to be silenced and was subsequently dismissed from his role on French rugby's medical advisory board.

Four young French rugby players have died after heavy on-field tackles since the last Six Nations: Nathan Soyeux (23), Nicolas Chauvin (18), Louis Fajfrowski (21) and Adrien Descrulhes (17). In that same period, four schools rugby players in Australia suffered serious on-field spinal injuries in legitimate tackles: Alexander Clark (15), Conor Tweedy (16), Oliver Bierhoff (18) and James Kleidon (17).

The truth is inconvenient, and the pundits and broadcasters and those involved with the game - as is happening in my own sport - are expected to be cheerleaders for it. Anything other than sugary support (as Professor Chazal discovered) will result in ostracism.

Like UFC, rugby is increasingly a sick business where money comes first and the human cost a distant second.

It is no surprise that the match yesterday boasted the highest ticket prices in history for any Irish sporting event. The only event on Irish soil to trump it was the 2011 Europa League final at the Aviva. And - with the prospect of an uber-violent smashing match ("He's really smashed him" is a favourite phrase of RTÉ's rugby commentator Michael Corcoran) it is no surprise the nation is transfixed.

Derry, meanwhile, play London in Division 4 this morning at Ballinascreen. The Derry crowd has been reducing at an alarming rate. Celtic Park was too big. Then Owenbeg. Now, we have been relegated to St Colm's pitch in Ballinascreen. If the crowds get any smaller, the pre-match announcer will be reading out the names of the spectators to the players.

I would go for my weekly punishment, only my adopted club St Brigid's is playing in the Ulster under 21 club semi-final against the Down champions Carryduff at the same time, in Creggan. This is a particular delight for all of us since the club is a new one and this is the first group who have come through from under 8s.

Training them since they were infants, watching them grow up, forging close friendships and generally building a community where there wasn't one before, is worth infinitely more than the trivial issue of whether a professional franchise defeats another professional franchise in an eye-wateringly expensive event. And we don't have to worry ourselves sick about the safety of our kids and young men, and whether they will survive the game in one piece.

Sunday Indo Sport