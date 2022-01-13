JJ Hanrahan set for move back to the URC by joining Dragons in the summer from Clermont Auvergne

JJ Hanrahan of Clermont Auvergne is set for pastures new. Photo by Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

Former Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan is set for a surprise move to the Dragons in Wales next season.

The Kerryman joined Clermont Auvergne last summer, playing 11 times so far this campaign, but he is now expected to leave for Wales to join up with Dean Ryan's strugglers.

It is understood that Hanrahan, a former World U-20 player of the year nominee in 2012, will sign a three-year deal with the region who are currently 13th in the United Rugby Championship.

The Dragons will be Hanrahan's fourth club in a well-travelled career.

He started with Munster and spent two seasons at Northampton Saints before returning to his home province in 2017.

However, he was not offered a new deal by coach Johann van Graan last season but was offered a move to the Stade Marcel Michelin.

Now, it is expected that the 29-year-old will move to Wales for the next chapter of his career.

Meanwhile, Ulster coach Jared Payne is likely to join Clermont Auvergne.

The former Ireland international announced his departure from the Northern province yesterday and is set to link up with former boss Jono Gibbes at the illustrious French club.