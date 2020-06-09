Jerry Flannery joins Harlequins at lineout coach

Former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery has joined Harlequins as a lineout coach.

The 41-year-old left his role as assistant coach at Munster at the end of last season after five years, but will be back in the game when rugby resumes working under former England assistant coach Paul Gustard at The Stoop.

Flannery, who played 41 times for Ireland and won the Grand Slam in 2009 and two Heineken Cups for his province, is a highly rated coach who previously lived in London when he took on a role as a strength and conditioning coach with Arsenal.

And he'll be back on the sidelines when English rugby resumes in August.

“Gussy’s passion for the art of coaching along with his drive to bring success to Harlequins was a big factor in my joining. I’m also looking forward to integrating with the other coaches, Adam Jones, Nick Evans and Sean Long, and working with Quins’ very talented playing group," he told Harlequins website.

Gustard welcomed Flannery to the club. "I am delighted we have been able to secure Fla's services," he said.

"I have spoken to him many times and I love his intensity, allied to his desire to personally improve in equal measure to his drive to raise the standard of those he coaches. He is very bright and articulate with a keen rugby mind and a strong passion for the game.

"He comes from a culture of hard working men, who play with a passion and purpose that we want from our team and I believe Jerry has a skill set and determination to help foster, alongside Bomb (scrum coach Adam Jones), a ruthless pack mentality with a hard edge based on strong fundamentals with no quarter given.

"He was the standout candidate in our process, and I am delighted he has chosen us. On behalf of the Club we welcome Jerry, Katy and his young family to Harlequins."

Online Editors