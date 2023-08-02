Jean Kleyn was ‘very close’ to making Ireland squad as Tadhg Beirne wishes him well

Tadhg Beirne confidently predicted that it wouldn’t be long before Jean Kleyn won more caps for South Africa when confirmation arrived that his Munster team-mate will make his second Springboks start in Argentina on Saturday.

Beirne has soldiered alongside Kleyn in the Munster second-row over the last few seasons, so he has a better idea than most of his qualities.

Ironically enough, Kleyn’s less glamorous yet vital role in the Munster pack is often designed to free up players like Beirne to go and impact games in more noticeable fashion.

Beirne was not surprised then when the Boks came calling ahead of the Rugby Championship, as Kleyn was handed a World Cup lifeline, having been left out of the Ireland squad.

The Munster duo could now come up against each other during Ireland’s World Cup meeting with the defending champions in Paris on September 24.

“I gave him a few texts here and there, I’m delighted for him to be honest,” Beirne said of Kleyn, who played five games for Ireland before switching his allegiances to the country of his birth.

“He’s been massive for Munster the last couple of years and has put in performances week in, week out.

“He had an opportunity to go and play for his home country, why wouldn’t he take it? I thought he played excellent in that first game he did get and I’m sure he’ll get a few more caps with them soon.

“I wish him all the best. (But) If he is playing in that (pool) game hopefully he’ll be on the losing end!”

Although the final decision rested with Andy Farrell as head coach, Paul O’Connell was a key voice in the decision not to recall Kleyn to the Ireland squad on the back of his excellent form with Munster.

O’Connell did, however, reveal that the 29-year-old was very much on Ireland’s radar for France, but when it came down to it, the coaches opted to stick with the locks whom they have invested in over the last couple of years.

“He was very close,” O’Connell, Ireland’s forwards coach admitted.

“He’s very experienced now, (and has) experienced different coaching staffs with Munster. He was part of a really successful Munster team this year and he does what he does really well.

“He’s an excellent mauler, excellent maul-defender.

“I think his ball-handling and his defence has improved massively now in the last few years. He looked very comfortable playing for Munster.

“The forwards were asked a little bit more of them this year and he was very comfortable.

“It was close, it was tight, I suppose some of the guys we had in the squad already, we felt we’d invested a good bit in them already, they were a little bit younger, they were quite big men as well in their own right.

“He went away and he’s entitled to go for what he went for and I wish him all the best.”

For Beirne (31), Kleyn’s omission means he has one less lock to compete with, as he bounced into camp, full of confidence having recovered from an ankle injury in time to help Munster win the URC.

“I think it certainly lifted our spirits, that’s for sure,” the Kildare native added with a wry smile.

“We have been to semi-finals and finals so many times over the years and lost, it can take a while to get over that.

“It gave us a little pep in our step coming in. We didn’t have our heads down like we have probably in the past. It was a nice feeling for us, for sure.”