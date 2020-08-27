Japan to pull out of eight-team European tournament at end of year

Rugby's restart has suffered a set-back with news from Japan that the Brave Blossoms look set to abandon plans to take part in an eight-team tournament in Europe in November and December.

Concerns over the growing spread of Covid-19 and logistical challenges around the New Zealand-based members of the coaching team have led to the World Cup 2019 hosts deciding to withdraw according to a report from Kyodo News.

Although the fixtures have not yet been confirmed, the planned tournament is being touted as a replacement for the regular November fixtures and is key for the Six Nations unions' finances in 2020.

Ireland are due to play their remaining Six Nations games at home to Italy on October 24 and away to France on October 31, before taking on England, Wales and Japan in November. The once-off tournament would have a finals weekend in December.

Japan were believed to have doubts about their participation before World Rugby confirmed the international window and Georgia were floated as the potential eighth team along with the SIx Nations and Fiji.

Members of the Japanese coaching team based in New Zealand have been unable to travel to the country as a result of strict government restrictions on travel.

Online Editors